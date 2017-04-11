New York Times Crossword Answers April 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times April 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
‘Awesome!’ SICK
‘I’m cool with that’ OKAY
‘You didn’t have to tell me’ IKNOW
‘___ next time!’ UNTIL
2008 movie with the line ‘I will find you, and I will kill you’ TAKEN
Alkali neutralizer ACID
All-knowing sort SWAMI
Apollo program destination MOON
Bill who popularizes science NYE
Brother in an order MONK
Central American bloc? NICARAGUATEMALA
Christmas carols NOELS
Cry of lament WOEISME
Dead duck GONER
Diamonds, slangily ICE
Director DuVernay of ‘Selma’ AVA
Director Kurosawa AKIRA
Elsa’s younger sister in ‘Frozen’ ANNA
Email folder SENT
Examine, as a crystal ball GAZEINTO
Eye amorously OGLE
Fitting APT
Furnishings retailer with gigantic stores IKEA
Gladiatorial combat site ARENA
Gradually slowing, in music LENTANDO
Hibernation station DEN
High achievers? STONERS
Indian Ocean bloc? PAKISTANZANIA
Insect with a hanging nest WASP
Inter ___ ALIA
Island instruments, for short UKES
It gets hit on the head NAIL
Kind of bond in chemistry IONIC
Land of Donegal and Dingle Bay EIRE
Letter insert: Abbr ENC
Li’l ___ ABNER
Many, colloquially LOTSA
Measurements of 60-Acrosses PHS
Mercedes-___ BENZ
Mishmash OLIO
Motto for a modern risk-taker, for short YOLO
Multivolume ref OED
Non-Jew GENTILE
Office-closing time HOLIDAY
Opening on a schedule SLOT
Organization founded in 1945 … or a literal description of 20-, 24- and 44-Across? UNITEDNATIONS
Paula of ‘Paula’s Home Cooking’ DEEN
Pizza company with a game piece logo DOMINOS
Plants with needles CACTI
Precursor of Diet Coke TAB
Prevent, as disaster AVERT
Romance or horror GENRE
Ruhr refusal NEIN
Russian space station MIR
Sauce, cheese or noodles, in lasagna LAYER
Scottish cap TAM
Softening-up words before a request BEANANGEL
Something to make before blowing out the birthday candles WISH
Spreadsheet figures DATA
Staple of Greek cuisine LAMB
Steel support for concrete REBAR
Style of the Chrysler Building, informally DECO
Summer setting in D.C EDT
Website with the heading ‘Recently Viewed Items’ EBAY
Western European bloc? SWITZERLANDORRA
What phone books are alphabetized by LASTNAME
What Thoreau lived in at Walden Pond SECLUSION
Words next to a dotted line SIGNHERE
___ interface USER
___ Morita, co-founder of Sony AKIO
___ profundo (lowest vocal range) BASSO
___ vera ALOE
