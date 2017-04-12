New York Times Crossword Answers April 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times April 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
‘Awesome!’ DYNAMITE
‘Be ___ …’ (request starter) ADEAR
‘Don’t be such a baby!’ MANUP
‘Harper Valley ___’ (1968 #1 hit) PTA
‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ theme RACISM
1979 sci-fi thriller ALIEN
A welcome sight? MAT
Actors Helms and Harris EDS
Adidas alternatives NIKES
All thumbs INEPT
Any one of the stars of ‘Duck Soup’ MARXBROTHER
B’way posting SRO
Ballpark figures GUESSTIMATES
Beat handily SPANK
Biblical suffix ETH
Black Tuesday event WALLSTREETCRASH
Bonus sports periods, for short OTS
Broadcast shown as it happens LIVETV
Buckets, perhaps CARSEATS
Campaign poster word ELECT
Cardinal’s letters STL
Cayman and Cayenne PORSCHES
Chipped in, in a way ANTED
Comedian Schumer AMY
Correo ___ (Spanish airmail) AEREO
Court employee CLERK
Divest (of) RID
Dot on a radar screen BLIP
Easy gaits LOPES
Eats like a rodent GNAWS
Euro denomination CENT
Existential statement IAM
Four Corners-area tribe UTES
Go Dutch … or a hint to 20-, 28-, 37- and 44-Across SPLITTHEBILL
Gold-medal skater Lipinski TARA
Grp. once led by Arafat PLO
Home to the Kennedy Space Center, familiarly CANAVERAL
Homer’s love MARGE
Inc., abroad LTD
Kate’s sitcom housemate ALLIE
Killed, as a dragon SLEW
Latin word after post or ad HOC
Least cramped ROOMIEST
Like much food cart meat HALAL
Longtime name on NBC’s ‘Today’ ROKER
Lusting after HOTFOR
Movie trailer? PLEX
Muslim leader IMAM
Not too quick on the uptake DENSE
O’Connor’s Supreme Court successor ALITO
Old Olds ALERO
Old sailor TAR
One in bondage THRALL
One of the Flintstones WILMA
One way to think ALOUD
Opposite of trans-, with respect to gender CIS
Org. concerned with ecology EPA
Ostriches and kangaroos, e.g BIPEDS
Outside or InStyle, in brief MAG
Overwhelm SWAMP
Padre’s hermano TIO
Prefix with -pedic ORTHO
Realtor’s unit ACRE
Ruckus ADO
Sheltered from the wind ALEE
Some run to get in it SHAPE
Stopwatch TIMER
T-Mobile rival ATANDT
Tip jar fillers ONES
Toronto athlete MAPLELEAF
Unwanted guest HOMEINVADER
W.W. II female WAC
___ Arbor, Mich ANN
___ capita PER
