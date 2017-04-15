New York Times Crossword Answers April 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times April 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
‘How ___!’ RUDE
‘Man, I did good!’ YAYME
‘Star Trek’ captain, to friends JIM
1988 N.F.L. M.V.P. from the Cincinnati Bengals ESIASON
2011 Jason Statham action flick THEMECHANIC
3D White brand ORALB
Annual party favors NOISEMAKERS
Auntie Em, e.g KANSAN
Band that shares its name with a film canine TOTO
Benzene or lead TOXIN
Chintz, e.g FABRIC
Chips, initially SPUD
Clobbers SOCKS
Colbert competitor KIMMEL
Cousin of ‘OMG!’ WHOA
Dim or grim BLEAK
Dishes often served au fromage OMELETTES
DNA pair STRANDS
Epithet for Louis VI, with ‘the’ FAT
Feature of Earth, Mars and Pluto ICECAP
Formal guarantee OATH
Get on BOARD
Getting back to speed, musically ATEMPO
Hideout LAIR
Hockey legend Jaromir JAGR
Hot SEXY
In serious disrepair RATTY
Inits. on a master’s application GRE
It’s included in many bundles PHONESERVICE
Joe MUD
Lacking scruples ROTTEN
Like many canine tails, quaintly AWAG
Looked (around) NOSED
Metaphorical rock of Matthew 16:18 STPETER
Microwave no-no METAL
Mitts PAWS
Object of envious comparison THEJONESES
Ones counting down to vacation time? SPACETOURISTS
Org. with biennial bids IOC
Pick up quickly TAKETO
Place for a decal, maybe TOYCAR
Place to work up a sweat SPA
Ready follower? SET
Reservoir, e.g LAKE
Rich dessert CHEESECAKE
Runs through USESUP
Sandy who won the 1985 British Open LYLE
School closing? DOTEDU
Skedaddle HITTHEBRICKS
Slightly ATAD
Some TVs LCDS
Stop for James Cook when circumnavigating the globe TAHITI
Sweeping, for short THORO
Swimmer Thorpe with five Olympic gold medals IAN
Symbol of biblical wrath BRIMSTONE
Try to contain, in a way, as a spill BLOT
U.T.’s ___ Library LBJ
Unforeseen trouble PITFALL
Urban exercise areas DOGPARKS
Very fair, admirable sort CLASSACT
Walks or runs STAT
Wave off SHOOAWAY
What you can expect NORM
Women’s World Cup sight PONYTAIL
Works of a lifetime OEUVRE
___ compound IONIC
___ ears DEAF
___ hall REC
