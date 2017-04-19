New York Times Crossword Answers April 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times April 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
‘Do ___ others …’ UNTO
‘Fly ___ spurn thee …’ : Shelley EREI
‘La Cage aux Folles’ enterprise DRAGSHOW
‘___ and Forget’ (classic humor piece by James Thurber) FILE
‘___ the Law’ (Steven Seagal picture) ABOVE
1917 dethronee TSAR
Andean animal with expensive wool VICUNA
Artist ___ de Toulouse-Lautrec HENRI
Autograph collector’s enclosure, for short SASE
BBQ platter side SLAW
Best Picture loser to ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’ NORMARAE
Classic song with the lyric ‘Whatever happened to my Transylvania twist?’ MONSTERMASH
Comes (from) STEMS
Cry before curtsying or taking a bow TADA
Drink often garnished with a cherry WHISKEYSOUR
Earlier: Abbr PREV
Early capital of Alaska SITKA
Eight-year Clinton cabinet member RENO
Exercise-induced euphoria RUNNERSHIGH
Eyelashes CILIA
F. Scott Fitzgerald’s ‘Two for ___’ ACENT
Famously reclusive Hollywood legend GRETAGARBO
Feedbag bits OATS
Flips through, as TV channels SURFS
Gold in a pond? KOI
Hamilton biographer Chernow and others RONS
Holder of encumbered property LIENEE
Hunky-dory JAKE
It’s measured by the Richter scale SEISM
Italian wine town ASTI
Just make EKEOUT
Landscaping tool EDGER
Like some magicians’ assistants, apparently SAWEDINHALF
Log painted deceptively to look like a cannon QUAKERGUN
Low-___ TECH
Mo. of Thomas Jefferson’s birthday APR
Mystery writer Nevada ___ BARR
Nascar Hall of Fame locale: Abbr NCAR
Negates ANNULS
Not statistically based, as evidence ANECDOTAL
Nyasaland, today MALAWI
Olympic gymnast Strug KERRI
One side of a longstanding feud SHIA
One who was wished a long life, in old French cheers LEROI
Prefix with classical NEO
Salutation among Winnie-the-Pooh and friends HALLO
Scottish city that lent its name to a cattle breed ABERDEEN
Shade of blue AQUA
Shape-shifter of Norse mythology LOKI
Shoelace tip AGLET
Slippery swimmers EELS
Some SAT takers: Abbr SRS
Some, in Seville UNAS
Soulful Redding OTIS
Suffix with acetyl ENE
Tanning element, informally UVRAY
They could be represented by a cartoonist’s wavy lines ODORS
Tipples circumspectly HASANIP
Trattoria order? MANGIA
Troubling reverie DAYMARE
Two-faced god JANUS
What a radius is part of ARM
What pros handle things with EASE
What the keys are to a pianist? PLAYAREA
Word that can follow the ends of 20- and 54-Across and 4- and 26-Down NOTE
Words before ‘so sue me’ ILIED
Worries for Great Depression banks RUNS
Worry about, informally SWEAT
___ Dillon, lead role on ‘Gunsmoke’ MATT
___ Island Red (fowl type) RHODE
___ worse than death AFATE
