New York Times Crossword Answers April 22nd 2017

Clue
Solution
‘Don’t ___ thing’ SAYA
‘Drop dead, loser’ BITEME
‘Jezebel’ costume REDDRESS
‘Mine!’ DIBS
‘No, you don’t want to do that’ BADIDEA
‘The Sopranos’ actress EDIEFALCO
2002 ‘documentary’ with ‘Don’t try this at home’ contents JACKASSTHEMOVIE
A little tight TIPSY
Achievements in large-scale topiary MAZES
Any I, e.g.: Abbr HWY
Armpit, to a doctor AXILLA
Bar ___ EXAM
Book after Proverbs: Abbr ECCLES
Bowed with adversity CAREWORN
Brown-bag lunch item JUICEBOX
Change one’s tone? TAN
Coastline features CAPES
Congruent EQUAL
Dancer Pavlova and others ANNAS
Derisive reply HAH
Eaglelike AQUILINE
Faithful pilgrim HAJJI
Fan sound JEER
Fiddles (with) MESSES
First hit for the Police ROXANNE
Guts, in part ILEA
Historic conflict in and around the Yellow Sea SINOJAPANESEWAR
Hit 1959 Broadway play starring Sidney Poitier ARAISININTHESUN
International treaty subject BAN
Its logo is based on a Pennsylvania Dutch hex sign CBS
Jam producer PILEUP
Jeep model CHEROKEE
Le Monde material PAPIER
Leo with the 1977 #1 hit ‘When I Need You’ SAYER
Like an ascot, perhaps PREPPY
Like many folk songs: Abbr TRAD
Managed, with ‘out’ EKED
Managing MAKINGDO
Only woman aboard the Argo, it’s said ATALANTA
Patootie END
Performed beautifully SHINED
Psychological mediator EGO
Put a dent in, say MAR
Record of affairs? SEXTAPE
Reducing to splinters SLIVERING
Riviera, e.g BUICK
Robert of ‘Spenser: For Hire’ URICH
Round abodes YURTS
Saw MAXIM
Shade of green PEA
Simultaneously ASONE
Singer with a recurring role on ‘General Hospital’ RICKSPRINGFIELD
Skye, the Small Isles, etc HEBRIDES
Slaughter of the Cardinals ENOS
Slow sort, informally POKE
Sounds of pity AWS
Stood fast HELD
Strike sharply CUFF
Subcompact MINICAR
Tattle RAT
Third-rate SHODDY
Varieties ILKS
Went after, in a way SUED
What may involve the calf muscles? RODEO
With wacky irreverence ZANILY
___ Kemper, star of TV’s ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ ELLIE
___ Motors, old Lansing manufacturer REO
___ the Great of children’s literature NATE
