New York Times Crossword Answers April 23rd 2017

|‘Bonehead’ and ‘numbskull,’ e.g
|INSULTS
|‘Dallas’ actress ___ J. Wilson
|SHEREE
|‘Enough already!’
|QUITIT
|‘Family Matters’ ubernerd
|URKEL
|‘Smart’ one
|ALEC
|‘___ parvis magna’ (‘Greatness from small beginnings’: Lat.)
|SIC
|1938 #1 hit for 68-/70-Across, which was inspired by a nursery rhyme
|ATISKETATASKET
|Accidentally hit ‘reply all’ on, say
|MISSEND
|Act like
|APE
|And the following: Abbr
|ETSEQ
|Approve
|SAYYES
|Arctic food fish
|CHAR
|Arctic young ‘un
|SEALPUP
|Be ___ use
|OFNO
|Beverage sponsor of the old ‘Little Orphan Annie’ radio show
|OVALTINE
|Biblical quartet
|GOSPELS
|Big blow
|GALE
|Bluish shades
|TEALS
|Bracket shapes
|ELLS
|Brutish sort
|GORILLA
|Bubs
|MACS
|Button on the bottom of a multipage form
|CONTINUE
|Café additive
|LAIT
|Charm
|BEGUILE
|Close again, as a purse
|RESNAP
|Close buds
|BFFS
|Congestion site
|SINUS
|Cuba or Catalina: Abbr
|ISL
|Detached
|ALOOF
|Dog whose tail curls over the back
|SPITZ
|Dreary
|GRAY
|East German secret police
|STASI
|Edith Piaf’s ‘Non, Je Ne Regrette ___’
|RIEN
|Elder Lannister son on ‘Game of Thrones’
|JAIME
|Extremely loud, in music
|FFF
|Five Pillars of Islam, e.g
|TENETS
|Fixture on a fishing dock
|SCALE
|Flavors
|SEASONS
|Flight attendant
|STEWARD
|For grades 1-12, briefly
|ELHI
|For laughs
|INJEST
|Frank
|HOTDOG
|Freedom Caucus, e.g
|BLOC
|Gets some air
|INHALES
|Good name for an Irish carpenter?
|OTOOLE
|Gossipmonger
|YENTA
|Great Lakes natives
|ERIES
|Green who was a four-time vocal coach on ‘The Voice’
|CEELO
|H.S. big shots
|SRS
|Hollywood job title
|EDITOR
|Illustrator software maker
|ADOBE
|Introduces slowly
|PHASESIN
|Italian relatives
|MAMMAS
|Jan. inits
|MLK
|Japanese comic style
|MANGA
|Kama ___
|SUTRA
|Lao-tzu follower
|TAOIST
|Letter-shaped fastener
|TNUT
|Listless feelings
|ENNUIS
|Longbow wood
|YEW
|Love interest for Anastasia in ‘Anastasia’
|DIMITRI
|Manage
|SEETO
|Many August births
|LEOS
|Maps of Alaska and Hawaii, often
|INSETS
|Mass recitation
|AGNUSDEI
|Melodic passages
|ARIOSI
|Mermaids’ home in Neverland
|LAGOON
|Name on a blimp
|FUJI
|Natural history museum sights
|FOSSILS
|Near ringer
|LEANER
|No fun, as a party
|DEAD
|Notable quote by 68-/70-Across
|ISINGLIKEIFEEL
|Nowadays
|LATELY
|Occurrences in the 30s, say
|SLEETS
|Old car named for an explorer
|DESOTO
|One for the plus column
|ASSET
|One in line?
|HEIR
|One state symbol of Massachusetts
|ELMTREE
|One-named singer with the 2016 #1 hit ‘Cheap Thrills’
|SIA
|Part of T.G.I.F
|ITS
|Part of the earth
|CRUST
|Perfumer’s liquid
|ACETAL
|Picks out of a lineup, informally
|IDS
|Piñata smasher, maybe
|NINO
|Polish coin
|ZLOTY
|Polynesian carvings
|TIKIS
|Popular pairing with steak au poivre
|CABERNET
|Portion of a penny
|ZINC
|Promising action on a fishing line
|TUG
|Quantity of toys on Santa’s sleigh
|SACKFUL
|Question asked while extending the hand, maybe
|TRUCE
|Rapa ___ (locale of many monoliths)
|NUI
|Reassuring touch
|PAT
|Record label that looks like the name of a radio station
|KTEL
|Red as ___
|ABEET
|Repeated collaborator with 68-/70-Across
|LOUISARMSTRONG
|Ride and Field
|SALLYS
|Ring
|PHONE
|Road offense, for short
|DUI
|Sacred choral works
|MOTETS
|See 68-Across
|ELLA
|Set oneself right, in a way
|ATONED
|Set piece?
|TVCAMERA
|Setting for a fine meal
|CHINA
|Sheltered at sea
|ALEE
|Signature tune of 68-/70-Across
|HOWHIGHTHEMOON
|Silence
|MUTE
|Singer with the 1984 hit ’99 Luftballons’
|NENA
|Sister of Helios and Selene
|EOS
|Skating champ Brian
|ORSER
|Skewered Asian dish
|SATAY
|Slip in a book
|ERRATUM
|Soft drink brand
|DADS
|Solitudinarians
|LONERS
|Sore
|UPSET
|Sports team V.I.P.s
|GMS
|State representatives?
|STARS
|Stone Age relics
|NEOLITHS
|Suffix with sheep or hawk
|ISH
|Summer piazza treat
|GELATO
|Takeoff figs
|ETDS
|Talk endlessly to
|JAWAT
|The hots
|LUST
|Three-stripers: Abbr
|SGTS
|Thwarted
|FOILED
|Tough draws in the game Bananagrams
|ZTILES
|Trade jabs (with)
|SPAR
|Turkish title
|AGHA
|Unlikely book club recommendation
|SMUT
|Van Gogh’s ‘Le Café de ___’
|NUIT
|Vegan staple
|TOFU
|Vintner’s cask
|TUN
|Where Nice is en France
|SUD
|Winter celebration abroad
|TET
|With 70-Across, nickname for a celebrated performer born on April 25, 1917
|LADY
|Wrinkly fruit
|UGLI
|Wyatt of the Old West
|EARP
|___ Coast, scenic area near Capri
|AMALFI
|___ Nast (magazine publisher)
|CONDE
|___ Reports
|CONSUMER