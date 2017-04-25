New York Times Crossword Answers April 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times April 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
‘Ditto’ SAME
‘Don’t quit!’ KEEPATIT
‘E pluribus ___’ UNUM
‘So ___ walks into …’ AGUY
‘What’s right is right’ and others TRUISMS
‘___ With Me’ (Sam Smith hit) STAY
*Multiplex, e.g MOVIETHEATER
*NATO’s smallest member, populationwise ICELAND
*Nintendo hand-held GAMEBOY
*Place to plug in a USB cable COMPUTERPORT
*V.I.P.’s security agent BODYGUARD
*Where a newspaper’s biggest stories go FRONTPAGE
1980s Pakistani president ZIA
52, in old Rome LII
Act starter SCENEI
Actress Campbell of ‘Scream’ NEVE
Actress Gaynor of ‘South Pacific’ MITZI
Amt QTY
Ariz. neighbor MEX
Art Deco notable ERTE
Artist Magritte RENE
Baker’s need OVEN
Corporate shuffle, for short REORG
Country invaded in 2003 IRAQ
Daisy variety OXEYE
Disgorges EGESTS
Dispenser candy PEZ
Does the honors for Thanksgiving dinner CARVES
Doohickey GADGET
Enjoyed oneself HADFUN
Exchange vows at the altar SAYIDO
Fall of winter SLEET
Fill (with) IMBUE
French newborn BEBE
Government overthrow COUP
H.S. math class TRIG
Haifa’s country: Abbr ISR
Insect stage IMAGO
Jason’s ship ARGO
Legendary music club in Lower Manhattan, informally CBGBS
Loaf (around) LAZE
Long, single take, in filmmaking ONER
Love interest of Pacey on ‘Dawson’s Creek’ ANDIE
Monstrous creatures CHIMERAS
Often-filtered messages SPAM
Opposite of sans AVEC
Parks of Alabama ROSA
Part of a tuba’s sound PAH
Purrer in Peru GATO
Religious abode PRIORY
Resort island near Majorca IBIZA
Rocky ___ ROAD
Romanov ruler TSAR
Sacha Baron Cohen character BORAT
Schmo BOZO
Scholarship money AID
Sees eye to eye (with) AGREES
Short-sheeting, e.g PRANK
Shows some affection NUZZLES
Single-stranded molecule RNA
Smooth-talking GLIB
Snake’s shape COIL
Snoring sound ZZZ
Some old PCs IBMS
Spartan serf HELOT
Stew morsels PEAS
Stock listings: Abbr COS
Suffix with refresh or replace MENT
The Rams of the Atlantic 10 Conf URI
There’s no place like it … or a word that can precede either half of the answer to each starred clue HOME
Treater’s phrase ITSONME
Tuscan city SIENA
Use Goo Gone on, perhaps DEGUM
Utters, informally SEZ
W.W. II-era British gun STEN
What a ponytail partially covers NAPE
Wind tile in mah-jongg EAST
___ Levy, Buffalo Bills coach in the Hall of Fame MARV
