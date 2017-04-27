New York Times Crossword Answers April 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times April 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
‘Hey, buddy!’ PSSST
‘I Love Lucy’ neighbor MERTZ
‘Inner-city’ for ‘black,’ to some people CODE
‘Possibly’ IMAY
‘Right back ___!’ ATYA
‘So much fu-u-u-u-un!’ WHEE
‘The enemy of ___ is the absence of limitations’: Orson Welles ART
‘Well, isn’t that something!’ OHMY
A business might have one that’s fixed ASSET
Afghanistan’s third-largest city HERAT
American Pharoah and others BAYS
Animals whose tongues flick about 150 times a minute ANTEATERS
Annual September TV event THEEMMYS
Believer in an Ethiopian Zion RASTA
Big Ten inits OSU
Cameron of ‘Charlie’s Angels’ DIAZ
Canine command STAY
Certain bond, for short MUNI
Church inits LDS
Cinnabar, e.g RED
Computer ___ CHIP
Core parts ABS
CPR offerer EMS
Cross words IHATEYOU
Daniel ___, first Japanese-American to serve in Congress INOUYE
Do over and over ITERATE
Drops the ball ERRS
Eli and Aaron, in the Bible PRIESTS
First commercial film with stereophonic sound, 1940 FANTASIA
Gap in a tape, maybe ERASURE
Having a perfect record UNBEATEN
Hawaiian fish with a palindromic name ONO
Home of Pearl City OAHU
Home of The Times-Picayune, familiarly NOLA
Hotel posting RATES
Lead-in to -tainment EDU
Legendary N.Y.C. club, with ‘the’ COPA
Like a selfish attitude MEFIRST
Like some allowances DIETARY
Long-running TV drama started in 2003 NCIS
Longtime New Yorker writer Pauline KAEL
Look piercingly at STAREINTO
Manual opener KEY
Mark below a line CARET
Necessary: Abbr REQ
Note just above C DFLAT
Numerical prefix OCTO
Open again, as a keg RETAP
Orange place ORCHARD
OS part: Abbr SYS
Part of the body whose name is both English and Latin ULNA
Peeping, say NOSY
Picture frame? CEL
Punch SOCK
Quartet part ALTO
Reed section? MARSH
Scots Gaelic ERSE
Scruffs NAPES
Seafaring NAUTICAL
See 1-Across SQUARES
See 8-Across PUZZLE
Sound of contentment PURR
Steak ___ DIANE
Terminate CEASE
Tops off? Haircuts
Tribe after which the 45th state is named UTE
Turn in SUBMIT
Utter mess SNAFU
Where lakes are loughs EIRE
With 67-Across, what the circled part of this crossword represents SUDOKU
With 68-Across, the circled part of this crossword CENTRAL
Wrestler Flair RIC
You might give them props SETS
You might go for one at the beach SWIM
___ Enterprises (bygone TV production company) MTM
___ Lock (neighbor of Page Up) NUM
