New York Times Crossword Answers April 3rd 2017

Clue
Solution
‘Cheers!,’ in Scandinavia SKOAL
‘That sounds good – NOT!’ OHFUN
‘Wait, let me explain …’ IMEAN
Aired, as old TV shows RERAN
Big, round head of hair AFRO
By way of VIA
California wine valley NAPA
Cheri formerly of ‘S.N.L’ OTERI
Cinderella’s carriage PUMPKINCOACH
Classical paintings OILS
Coating for fish that you might think would make you tipsy BEERBATTER
Cookie that may be dipped in milk OREO
Cornell University’s home ITHACA
Couple, in a gossip column ITEM
Cousin of calypso SKA
Cousins of emus RHEAS
Cry big tears SOB
Curses (out) REAMS
Cut the lawn MOW
Derby or fedora HAT
Flower girl? IRIS
Fork-tailed bird TERN
French fabric TOILE
Fruits that are a little grittier than apples PEARS
Furious IRATE
Fuzzy picture BLUR
Have a part in a play ACT
Historical periods ERAS
Hit the slopes SKI
Hockey discs PUCKS
Host of TV’s ’30 Minute Meals’ RACHAELRAY
House of Lords members PEERS
Inflated senses of self EGOS
Kind ILK
Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘___ Lisa’ MONA
Like marathons and maxiskirts LONG
Majestic REGAL
Maker of autodom’s Optima KIA
Moisture in the air VAPOR
Muppet with a unibrow BERT
One who’s all skin and bones SCRAG
Org. that operates the Jupiter orbiter NASA
Overhead cooler CEILINGFAN
Pasture LEA
Pepper’s partner SALT
Pollution police, for short EPA
Popular pain reliever ALEVE
Quacky insurance giant AFLAC
Recedes, as the tide EBBS
Rough estimates … or what the ends of 17-, 24-, 52- and 65-Across are? BALLPARKFIGURES
Ruler said to have fiddled while Rome burned NERO
Scratch target ITCH
Sheldon of ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ for one GEEK
Slangy ‘sweetie’ BAE
Slight problem SNAG
Softhead SAP
Song for a diva ARIA
Sound heard in a cave ECHO
Sport for heavyweights SUMO
Sprouted GREW
Store window shader AWNING
Street through the middle of town MAIN
Subway standee’s support STRAP
Suffix with serpent INE
Superman’s birth name KALEL
Talk, talk, talk YAP
The ‘N’ of N.F.L.: Abbr NATL
Tree huggers? SLOTHS
Underhanded sort SNEAK
Utmost NTH
Waiter’s refilling aid WATERPITCHER
Words after ‘Reach Out’ in a #1 Four Tops hit ILLBETHERE
Work like a dog SLAVE
Works at a museum ART
___ Philippe (Swiss watchmaker) PATEK
___ v. Wade ROE
___-C.I.O AFL
___-day Saints (Mormons) LATTER
