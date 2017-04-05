New York Times Crossword Answers April 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times April 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
‘Buy It ___’ (eBay option) NOW
‘Cheers’ setting BAR
‘Crypto City’ at Ft. Meade NSA
‘Puh-lease!’ SPAREME
‘Wow!,’ in Internet-speak WOOT
‘___ luck!’ LOTSA
1987-94 ‘Star Trek’ series, briefly TNG
43-Down, in 43-Down ESPAÃÂOL
Air pump fig PSI
Attaches, as a carnation PINSON
Basketball Hall-of-Famer Dikembe ___ MUTOMBO
Bathrooms, in 43-Down BAÃÂOS
Beer drinkers’ utensils OPENERS
Bic or Gillette offerings SHAVERS
Biceps and hamstrings FLEXORS
Change with the times ADAPT
Cola wars competitor PEPSI
Colorful, warm-blooded fish OPAH
Count in music BASIE
Cowboy boot accessory SPUR
Devices that prevent fumes from escaping GASTRAPS
Drink made from frozen grapes ICEWINE
Drink often served with a miniature umbrella PIÃÂACOLADA
Exceptional ability PROWESS
Eyes, to bards ORBS
Forrest Gump’s C.O LTDAN
Gave the go-ahead OKED
Greek poet who wrote ‘The Distaff’ ERINNA
He placed the sun at the center of the universe COPERNICUS
Highest point value for a Scrabble tile TEN
How butterflies might be caught INANET
Ill-gotten goods LOOT
Is in the hole OWES
Language that utilizes the letter ‘ñ’ SPANISH
Log construction CABIN
Log craft RAFT
Lowest-voiced choir members BASSOS
Many an eligible receiver END
Message left on a hotline, perhaps TIP
Mexican president Enrique PEÃÂANIETO
Mister, in 43-Down SEÃÂOR
Mo. when the N.F.L. season starts SEP
Naps south of the border SIESTAS
Northeast Corridor express train ACELA
Okra units PODS
One of the eight in a V-8 PISTON
Ooze SEEP
Outfield-patching need SOD
Pacific battle site of 1945 OKINAWA
Parks of the civil rights movement ROSA
Partner of circumstance POMP
Parts of hypodermics NEEDLES
Pavlov with a Nobel IVAN
Peppers milder than habaneros JALAPEÃÂOS
Persona ___ (welcome guest) GRATA
Pothook shape ESS
Prefix with violet or violent ULTRA
Profile-altering plastic surgery NOSEJOB
Result of a sock in the eye SHINER
Roald who wrote ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’ DAHL
Rock scientists GEOLOGISTS
Rod at a pig roast SPIT
Set, as a price ASK
Soak up the sun BASK
Theater, dance, etc ARTS
They’re broken at parties PIÃÂATAS
Tiny bit SMIDGE
Tiptop APEX
Tomorrow, in 43-Down MAÃÂANA
Tuned too high SHARP
Tupperware topper LID
Vehement rejection NONONO
Vehicles with medallions CABS
Warm Pacific current ELNIÃÂO
Word after motion or lie DETECTOR
Year, in 43-Down AÃÂO
___ the finish (having potential to win) INAT
