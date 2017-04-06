New York Times Crossword Answers April 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times April 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
‘That feels so-o-o-o good!’ AAH
‘Très ___!’ BIEN
1969 World Series hero Tommie AGEE
1978 #1 hit for the Commodores THREEXALADY
3.0, e.g GPA
50% less? ESSES
Abbr. before a date ESTD
Actor whose four-letter first name shares three letters with his last ALDA
Alarm clock toggle AMPM
Benchwarmers BTEAM
Big, tight embraces BEAROS
Blew MUFFED
Certain bicycle XSPEED
Charley horse sensation ACHE
City near Dayton XENIA
Comics figure with extraordinary powers XMAN
Deli scoopful TUNASALAD
Edible part of a litchi ARIL
Exam for jrs PSAT
Falling back (on) RELYING
Fleecy boot brand UGG
François Hollande’s one UNE
Freeboots MARAUDS
Giants of folklore OGRES
Government org. in ‘Breaking Bad’ DEA
Hot blood IRE
Hurry RACE
Inundated AWASH
It results in a runner being called safe LATETAG
It’s south of the Caspian IRAN
Kitchen gizmo PEELER
Last word of many an improv skit SCENE
LAX patrollers TSA
Like Quentin Tarantino films LURID
Like the ‘Scream’ films META
Many an embedded animation GIF
Model IDEAL
Moving object? VAN
Olympics success MEDAL
One behind a velvet rope, say VIP
Options on a barbershop wall STYLES
Org. that hires many engineers NASA
Passing comments? YEAS
Persians, e.g RUGS
Playbook symbols … or letters treated symbolically in this puzzle’s Down answers XSANDOS
Pops DADAS
Potentially insulting UNPC
Prefix with vitamin MEGA
Quantity of disk drive capacity TERABYTES
Radio host Glass IRA
Raises REARS
Really enjoy EATUP
Sch. that’s home to the N.C.A.A.’s Wahoos UVA
Scot’s negative NAE
Sidestep EVADE
Sitcom catchphrase of the ’70s and ’80s XMYGRITS
Situation in which, on the whole, nothing can be gained or lost OSUMGAME
Suffix with ethyl ENE
Supermarket chain IGA
Symbol at the center of a Scrabble board STAR
The Hawks, on scoreboards ATL
They may make your hair stand on end GELS
Thoroughly INDEPTH
Through VIA
Thurman of ‘Pulp Fiction’ UMA
Twinge PANG
Umpire’s cry LET
Uncovers dirt, in a way HOES
Vast amounts SEAS
Very strong VIVID
Vessel opener STENT
Went back to where it all began TURNEDFULLO
Word in the corner of some news broadcasts LIVE
Word with Dutch or American ELM
World capital whose motto is ‘Fluctuat nec mergitur’ (Latin for ‘It is tossed but does not sink’) PARIS
___ Boyd, first wife of both George Harrison and Eric Clapton PATTIE
___ pop (music genre featuring simple, catchy melodies) TWEE
___-appropriate AGE
