New York Times Crossword Answers April 9th 2017

|‘Get out!’
|SCAT
|‘Indubitably’
|YES
|‘The BFG’ author
|DAHL
|‘___ Club’ (#1 hit for 50 Cent)
|INDA
|1992 Tim Robbins mockumentary
|BOBROBERTS
|2004 Scarlett Johansson film adapted from ‘Lady Windermere’s Fan’
|AGOODWOMAN
|A lot
|OFTEN
|A.L. East team: Abbr
|TOR
|Abrupt, disconcerting reaction
|WHIPLASH
|Actress Sorvino
|MIRA
|After-dinner volunteer’s words
|ILLDRY
|Alphas
|DOMINATORS
|Ancient theater
|ODEON
|Apt to go Democratic
|BLUELEANING
|Art Deco artist
|ERTE
|Attacked
|HADAT
|Audibly upset Belgian francophone?
|WAILINGWALLOON
|Audiophile’s collection
|LPS
|Aussie critters
|ROOS
|Aussie critters
|KOALAS
|Authority
|SAYSO
|Automaker that introduced the Rambler
|NASH
|Baldwin offering
|PIANO
|Beehive, for one
|UPDO
|Belgradian, e.g
|SERB
|Big brass
|TUBA
|Big do
|GALA
|Big name among radio shock jocks
|OPIE
|Blood enemy
|CRIP
|Blowup: Abbr
|ENL
|Bridge shape
|ARCH
|Bush league, for short?
|GOP
|Calendar model
|PINUP
|Central
|FOCAL
|Communication system pioneered by Thomas Gallaudet, for short
|ASL
|Condo V.I.P
|SUPE
|Contemptible sorts
|SWINE
|Correo ___ (words on foreign correspondence)
|AEREO
|Decoration in a deli case?
|SAUSAGEFESTOON
|Diaper option
|CLOTH
|Drained of color
|ASHEN
|Drei fünf
|ACHT
|DVD remote button
|PLAY
|Ecclesiastical leader
|ABBOT
|Eight-time Olympic medalist Apolo Anton ___
|OHNO
|Elizabeth with the memoir ‘Saving Graces’
|EDWARDS
|Elvis ___ Presley
|ARON
|Empty spaces
|VACUA
|Environmental bane
|SMOG
|ETS offering
|PSAT
|Food thickener
|AGAR
|Frances who played TV’s Aunt Bee
|BAVIER
|French director Clément
|RENE
|Georgia senator who helped establish ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’
|NUNN
|Gets ready to do push-ups, say
|DROPS
|Go a mile a minute
|RACE
|Going nowhere, metaphorically
|DOA
|Greek city where Perseus was born
|ARGOS
|Hairy hunter of Genesis
|ESAU
|Hand (out)
|DOLE
|Home for Bilbo Baggins
|HOBBITHOLE
|Horse picker’s hangout, for short
|OTB
|Hybrid bakery treats
|CRONUTS
|Ice cream container
|TUB
|Important positions
|LOCI
|Indian ‘masters’
|SAHIBS
|Inspector Clouseau or Borat?
|MOVIEBUFFOON
|Jean who played Aunt Martha in ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’
|ADAIR
|Kentucky college
|BEREA
|Kind of boots
|GOGO
|Like some quilt blocks
|PRECUT
|Little lad
|SONNY
|Marker maker
|CRAYOLA
|Martial art whose name means ‘sword way’
|KENDO
|Melodramatic NBC hit starting in 2016
|THISISUS
|Middling
|SOSO
|Most contemptible
|BASEST
|Most important mounted cavalryman?
|MAINDRAGOON
|Mournful work
|ELEGY
|MSN alternative
|AOL
|Musician in the woodwind section
|OBOIST
|Neutral tone
|ECRU
|One opposed
|ANTI
|Opposite corner in a romantic triangle
|RIVAL
|Overcome
|BEST
|Parliamentary proceedings, e.g
|ACTA
|Pays de ___ (Nantes’s region)
|LALOIRE
|Peevish
|SPLEENY
|Pitch in
|HELP
|Product of a stable of comic strip artists?
|HORSEDRAWNCARTOON
|Quarters : basketball :: chukkers : ___
|POLO
|Quick series of social media posts
|TWEETSTORM
|Reaching new heights in ballet?
|ONTOE
|Religious leaders
|IMAMS
|Removes, as a sticker
|PEELSOFF
|Rhubarb with deep roots?
|FEUD
|Roman ___
|ACLEF
|Romeo or Juliet
|TEEN
|Runs through
|IMPALES
|Satirical depiction of the story of Noah?
|FLOODLAMPOON
|Scaled-down woodwind?
|SMALLMOUTHBASSOON
|See 9-Down
|LORAX
|Setting for Cardinals home games, briefly
|CDT
|Shine
|GLOW
|Shopping ___
|SPREE
|Sign of spring
|BLOOM
|So-called ‘Butterfly Capital of Alabama’
|SELMA
|Something seen at Frankenstein’s birthday party?
|MONSTERSBALLOON
|Son of Gloria on ‘Modern Family’
|MANNY
|Spit out
|SPEW
|Study of the heavens: Abbr
|ASTR
|Suffix with blast-
|ULA
|The ladies-only Western-themed bar I own?
|MYGALSALOON
|They can provoke knee-jerk reactions
|REFLEXTESTS
|Time on the throne
|REIGN
|Title opera heroine who is a Druidic high priestess
|NORMA
|Tony who managed two World Series championships for the Cardinals
|LARUSSA
|Train syst
|RWY
|Tres cinco
|OCHO
|Two-tone treat
|OREO
|Variety of hold ’em
|NOLIMIT
|Vegetarian sandwich filling
|EGGSALAD
|Villainous visage
|SNEER
|Vivacity
|LIFE
|Welcoming necklace
|LEI
|West Wing worker
|AIDE
|Witch
|CRONE
|With 36-Across, a Dr. Seuss book
|THE
|Woe for some 51-Acrosses
|ACNE
|Women’s club event
|TEA
|Words after ‘Sure!’
|WHYNOT
|Work out spectacularly
|TURNTOGOLD
|___ booster
|EGO
|___ President
|MADAM