New York Times Crossword Answers August 14th 2017

Clue
Solution
In ___ way HARMS
Freeze over, as airplane wings ICEUP
Colorful flower also known as heartsease PANSY
___ Lord (Jedi’s foe) SITH
Big oaf PALOOKA
One no longer in the pen EXCON
Raw bar offering CLAM
Belgrade native SERB
Some light foldable tables TVTRAYS
Put on the scale WEIGH
"Understood" ISEE
Cowboy boot attachment SPUR
Faucet TAP
Illegal burning ARSON
___ Major (Great Bear) URSA
The Dairy State: Abbr. WISC
Peek at someone else’s paper, e.g. CHEAT
Actress Lena of "Chocolat" OLIN
Alike, in Paris EGAL
___-Defamation League ANTI
___ kwon do (martial art) TAE
Sediment SILT
Say grace, e.g. PRAY
First symbol on a musical staff CLEF
Landed ALIT
Torso muscles, briefly ABS
They’re all thumbs KLUTZES
Directive in a pasta recipe BOIL
Like the peninsula seized by Russia in 2014 CRIMEAN
"Mankind’s greatest blessing," per Mark Twain HUMOR
Espresso drink LATTE
Like an off-center tie ASKEW
XXX ADULT
The Devil SATAN
"Laughing" animal HYENA
Mother horse MARE
Flair ELAN
Recedes, as the tide EBBS
Father horse SIRE
"Negatory" NOPE
Dome topper? WIG
Where holsters go HIPS
Torso muscles, briefly PECS
Turn into a pretzel TWIST
___ palm (tree with a healthful berry) ACAI
Automobile rod AXLE
Italian scooter brand VESPA
Thrifty or Budget offering RENTALCAR
Keep occupied, as a phone line TIEUP
Meal option #1 MUSHROOMBURGER
007, for one SPY
"___ of a gun!" SON
Cheer made with a pompom RAH
Moo goo gai pan pan WOK
Brit’s teapot cover COSY
Consume EAT
Meal option #2 SPINACHLASAGNA
Broadcasts AIRS
Hawaiian garland LEI
Overdue LATE
Meal option #3 BLACKBEANCHILI
Pig’s home STY
Where hay is stored in a barn LOFT
Path that wheels keep following RUT
French for "him" LUI
Completely finishing this crossword, to you AIM
Residue of burning ASH
Weekly occurrence when 20-, 31- and 38-Across might be consumed MEATLESSMONDAY
Dance to some Johann Strauss music WALTZ
Path for cyclists BIKEROUTE
Fit to be tied IRATE
La ___ Tar Pits BREA
Blueprint PLAN
Things producing red hair or blue eyes GENES
Stitched SEWN
Sicilian volcano ETNA
