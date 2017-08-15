New York Times Crossword Answers August 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times August 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Slanted in print: Abbr. ITAL
FiveThirtyEight creator Silver NATE
Rousing audience response, informally STANDINGO
Something popped on a plane EAR
Parisian pal AMI
Pageant title since 1983 MISSTEENUSA
Soaks (up) SOPS
Cuisine with tom kha gai soup THAI
Sighed sounds AHS
Places serving salades et sandwiches BISTROS
Hypocrite, say PHONY
Derby entrant HORSE
Hold off DETER
Word after mountain or before season PEAK
Platform for Siri IOS
Some chain pizzerias UNOS
Sinus doc ENT
Players bringing the ball up the court POINTGUARDS
Desert along the Silk Road GOBI
Subjects of some fuzzy photos, for short UFOS
Philly pro SIXER
___ hug BRO
Final and unhappy outcome BITTEREND
Fish story TALE
___ interface USER
Kinda sorta ISH
Big enchilada BOSS
Frenzied race MADDASH
Coconut product OIL
Wool, for a sheep COAT
Short albums, for short EPS
Puff pieces? PIPES
San Antonio mission ALAMO
Main points GISTS
Treaty PACT
Ticks off IRKS
"Toodles!" TATA
"What ___ is new?" ELSE
Cry of shear terror? BAA
It’s in la Seine EAU
The clue for 58-Down, e.g. [sorry!] PUN
Line of clothing INSEAM
Random guess STAB
Deg. that requires a defense PHD
Japanese floor mat TATAMI
"Didn’t see ya there!" OHHI
Garden row maker HOE
Old video game consoles ATARIS
Stamp collector? PASSPORT
"Total Recall" director Wiseman LEN
Enthusiastic Spanish assent SISI
Like sports crowds during a close game TENSE
Because of DUETO
"Hail Mary, full of grace …," e.g. PRAYER
Record collector? GUINNESSBOOK
Significant OFNOTE
Showy purple bloom IRIS
Energy measurement, for short BTU
Cranberry picking sites BOGS
Who famously said "I’m not a crook" NIXON
Media slant BIAS
Prefix with -metric ISO
Calliope or Euterpe MUSE
Play a fife TOOTLE
Bill collector? CASHREGISTER
Tiered Eastern temple PAGODA
Something measured by holding fingers on the wrist PULSE
Trojan War epic ILIAD
Galileo’s hometown PISA
A detour offers a different one: Abbr. RTE
Shell collector? PASTABAR
Undoing of legislation REPEAL
Mobile CPR provider EMT
Hit the ___ (go to bed) SACK
Intimidates DAUNTS
Morse code plea SOS
Multiple jobs, metaphorically HATS
It might come with a cherry on top SUNDAE
VIDEO