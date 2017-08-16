New York Times Crossword Answers August 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times August 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Complaint after overexercise IMSORE
Huey, Dewey or Louie, to Donald Duck NEPHEW
Reaction to an awkward moment CRINGE
Passion ARDOR
Bill ___, the Science Guy NYE
One of the Three Bears MAMA
Cloud in the summer GNATS
Capital of Belarus MINSK
Kind of soup mentioned in Genesis LENTIL
Losing tic-tac-toe line OXO
Request at a fine restaurant WINELIST
Earth, wind and fire ELEMENTS
Cleanses, in a way DETOXES
Finish the job? RETIRE
Boiling point? IRE
Make EARN
1980s-’90s NBC drama LALAW
One running away in "Hey Diddle Diddle" DISH
Opposing side ANTIS
Short cut BOB
Above ATOP
With Pelï¿½, co-winner of FIFA’s Player of the Century award MARADONA
Minibar accessory ICETONGS
Advil alternative ANACIN
Fit ___ king FORA
In the news TOPICAL
Began DAWNED
1977 Steely Dan album AJA
Samurai sword KATANA
Silent film opener IRISIN
Scraps TOSSES
Kind of tea from Asia ASSAM
10th of 24 KAPPA
Pooh creator MILNE
Orthodontist’s concern BITE
Pub pint ALE
Kiss ___ CAM
Early Peruvian INCAN
"Gone With the Wind" studio MGM
Mooed LOWED
Festive MERRY
Folk singer DiFranco ANI
Edward Snowden, e.g. EXILE
Peter Parker is his alter ego SPIDERMAN
Musical piece for nine NONET
"That’s terrible!" OHNO
Wipes out on the half-pipe, say EATSIT
Comedian Philips EMO
Rue REGRET
Grammy-winning electronic music producer and D.J. SKRILLEX
Ram’s mate EWE
Red Cross response AID
J. Peterman employee on "Seinfeld" ELAINE
Excited Spanish cry ARRIBA
D-Day carriers: Abbr. LSTS
Name assumed by billiards great Rudolf Wanderone MINNESOTAFATS
Asset for a press secretary TACT
Way to watch "Game of Thrones" on your phone HBONOW
Tater Tots maker OREIDA
Course standard PAR
___ Kat KIT
Longtime co-worker of Vanna White PATSAJAK
Chevy’s response to the Mustang CAMARO
Vow before testifying IDO
Sushi condiment WASABI
Words said before and after "what" ITIS
TBS late-night host CONAN
Modern exercise option … or what the answers to 17-, 26-, 36- or 49-Across could teach? SPINCLASS
A straight one is 180ï¿½ ANGLE
Suitable APT
Fictional orphan protected by Punjab ANNIE
Zapped, as unwanted hair LASED
West who said "Too much of a good thing can be wonderful" MAE
Wherewithal MEANS
VIDEO