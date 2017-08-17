New York Times Crossword Answers August 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times August 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Starters ATEAM
Russian wolfhound BORZOI
"The Complete ___ Guide to …" (popular book series) IDIOTS
Shipping unit TON
Golfer Walter with 11 major championships HAGEN
Smithereens ATOMS
Searching blindly GROPING
Subj. of a Kaplan prep course GED
Eastern Med. land ISR
Commercial interest STAKE
Quest for knowledge? QUIZSHOW
A.D. part ANNO
Like some orders TOGO
Tibia connectors TARSI
Tharp of dance TWYLA
Black ___ OPS
Nobelist Bohr NIELS
"Grand Hotel" actress GARBO
Be in the red OWE
Dollop DAB
Range located along the 60th meridian URALS
Things in pools GENES
Like the number of games in a "best of" series ODD
One in la familia TIA
Mesh for securing items in a truck bed CARGONET
Lacking sauce? SOBER
1983 Woody Allen film ZELIG
What knitters need to match, often DYELOTS
Govt. org. whose funding is perennially debated NEA
Commit a court violation TRAVEL
Baseball position, informally SECOND
Take in ADOPT
Pan-fry SAUTE
Hyper WIRED
Lets RENTS
All atwitter AGOG
Pointer for a meteorologist? VANE
Rapper ___ Rida FLO
Scale notes FAS
Past AGO
Somewhat ABIT
Scottish delicacy HAGGIS
Arabian stimulant QAT
___ list TODO
Still ATREST
Colorful card game UNO
One side of St. George’s Channel ERIN
First set of circled letters GOODRATING
Like some synthetic colorants AZO
Stand-in, maybe TEMP
Instrument anyone can play KAZOO
Second set of circled letters MOTOWNSINGERS
Game often played on car rides ISPY
Vardalos of "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" NIA
Like a racehorse SHOD
Bonds, e.g. SLUGGER
Its motto is "Our liberties we prize and our rights we will maintain" IOWA
Like Tylenol PM, for short OTC
"___ you not entertained?" ARE
About 1,400 of them is the record for a human: Abbr. LBS
Attic construction WEB
Barrymore and Liu’s "Charlie’s Angels" co-star DIAZ
Yadda yadda yadda ANDSOON
Impetus for a bungee jump, maybe DARE
ESPN broadcaster Bob LEY
Parlays BETS
Third set of circled letters GLASSESWEARER
Verb for a dieter AVOID
Home in the woods LAIR
Crack ACE
Faction in China’s Cultural Revolution … or a hint to each set of circled letters GANGOFFOUR
River through Bath, England AVON
"Rogue ___" ONE
River paralleled by I-80 through a long stretch of the Plains PLATTE
Mannerly man GENT
Pick up GET
In the trash TOSSED
Delta 88, e.g., informally OLDS
VIDEO