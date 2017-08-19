New York Times Crossword Answers August 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times August 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
"Should there be any question …" IFINDOUBT
Corn on the cob, e.g. SIDEORDER
Replaced, as on a computer OVERWROTE
Shows the way LEADSIN
Force in the Battle of Dunkirk ALLIES
Shakespeare’s First and Second Folios, e.g. TOMES
Spacewalks, in NASA lingo EVAS
It covers bridges, typically DENTALINSURANCE
Primitive cooking equipment GRIDIRONS
Situated (in) RESIDING
Alito’s predecessor on the Supreme Court OCONNOR
Toon who uses his middle initial WILEE
High styles UPDOS
Ones always banging their heads against things? PEENS
Female factory workers in W.W. II, informally ROSIES
West Coast locale mentioned in "(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay" FRISCO
Some fruit pastries PEARTARTS
Like store brands vis-ï¿½-vis name brands, typically IMITATIVE
Waterway that lent its name to two French departments OISERIVER
Students arriving late? TRANSFERS
Most airheaded SPACIEST
Clam SMACKER
T.S.A. requirement VALIDID
___ Ochoa, 2017 Golf Hall of Fame inductee LORENA
Papa Bear of the N.F.L. HALAS
Kind of squash ACORN
Photog’s lens MACRO
Intervening, at law MESNE
"How ___ are they that have not patience!": Iago POOR
Like a hermit ISOLATED
Response to a sophomoric comment GROWUP
Score after opening with an ace, informally FIVELOVE
Secret ___ RECIPE
Catch of all catches, of a sort IDEALMAN
Singer of the Wagner aria "Liebestod" ISOLDE
Least cool NERDIEST
Make a feast of DINEON
Looks forward to the next spring? DOWSES
Feature of Namibia and Libya ARIDNESS
Root used in perfumery ORRIS
James ___, 1990-94 New Jersey governor FLORIO
Noodle soup noodle UDON
Joint flare-up? PRISONRIOT
Got some action BET
Method of fishing SEINING
Station that people once looked up to MIR
Goes over the line? TRESPASSES
Company added to the Dow 30 in 2013 VISA
Dr. Brody of "Raiders of the Lost Ark" MARCUS
Draw toward dark LATEN
Scenery chewer HAMACTOR
Grinders, of a sort MOLARS
Tree favored by giraffes ACACIA
Dubonnet or Campari APERITIF
Box at the gym? LOCKER
Bad news on the stock market NOSEDIVE
Part of a record ARREST
Lowdown sneak CONNIVER
Quick shots SNORTS
Many people take them to bed nowadays EREADERS
