New York Times Crossword Answers August 1st 2017

Clue
Solution
Bleach brand CLOROX
Enjoying Fleet Week, say ASHORE
Part of a pinball machine BUMPER
Atomic ___ MASS
Big letters in home security ADT
See 4-Across MIA
"Slow and steady wins the race," e.g. MORAL
Some lab tests ASSAYS
"The Goldbergs" network ABC
Net that netted Dory in "Finding Nemo" TRAWL
Hid out, with "down" HUNKERED
Yet to be delivered ONORDER
Start of a manual STEPONE
"By all means" YES
Got rid of the munchies ATE
Marijuana, slangily HERB
Onetime Ron Howard role OPIE
Racetrack has-been OLDNAG
Boehner’s predecessor as House leader PELOSI
"Strange Magic" band, for short ELO
Mag heads EDS
At any time, to poets EER
Lingua di Luigi ITALIANO
Quiet place to pray APSE
Tail end REAR
To the center INWARDS
Make sure something gets done SEETOIT
It’s usually not erasable INK
Sounds from a stable NEIGHS
Smooth, in music LEGATO
Entirety of a composer’s works OEUVRE
Followed instructions OBEYED
Car that’s hardly a peach LEMON
Racetrack sound VROOM
"I can’t f-f-feel my f-f-feet!" BRR
Ending with teen AGER
Chicago-to-Indianapolis dir. SSE
Be in the red OWE
24 horas DIA
Zin alternative CAB
With 6-Down, "Dancing Queen" musical MAMMA
One of the Three Musketeers ATHOS
Baton Rouge sch. LSU
"See you!" ADIOS
Main impact BRUNT
"Shocking!," to an astronomer? OHMYSTARS
Camping craft CANOE
Secures, as an area, with "off" ROPES
Duracell designation AAA
Cincinnati sitcom station WKRP
Mine finds ORES
"Shocking!," to an Ohio tourist? HOLYTOLEDO
Gen ___ XER
Zest PEP
Pommes frites seasoning SEL
Stimpy’s TV pal REN
Strange EERIE
"Nothing runs like a ___" (ad slogan) DEERE
"Shocking!," to a seamstress? ILLBEDARNED
Childish comeback ISTOO
Primitive fishing tool SPEAR
Teachers’ org. NEA
Sloth, for one SIN
What some shoulders and pants do SAG
English head LOO
"Shocking!," to a teetotaler? WELLINEVER
Something to watch on the telly, with "the" BEEB
End in ___ ATIE
White wine aperitif KIR
Make a case (for) ARGUE
Wanders ROAMS
"Shocking!," to a Thanksgiving guest? GOODGRAVY
Jurassic Park inhabitants, for short DINOS
Mandel of "America’s Got Talent" HOWIE
Uno due TRE
One may be rolling or skipped STONE
Bit of campaign nastiness SMEAR
Multivolume ref. OED
