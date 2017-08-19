New York Times Crossword Answers August 20th 2017

|Online help
|FAQS
|"Are you some kind of ___?"
|ANUT
|Lone Star State sch.
|UTEP
|Guest
|VISITOR
|Perfume compound
|ESTER
|Inspector Clouseau’s employer
|SURETE
|"A Navel" artist, 1923
|ARP
|Wine-and-cassis drink
|KIR
|See 53-Across
|IDO
|Dalmatian, e.g.
|CROAT
|Lilylike plant
|HOSTA
|Tot’s "Lemme up on your shoulders!"
|IWANNASEE
|Old-fashioned gunfight locales
|SALOONS
|Like the people who invented golf
|SCOTTISH
|Astronaut after whom Buzz Lightyear was named
|ALDRIN
|Couch potato
|VIDIOT
|Some home printers
|EPSONS
|Title Seuss creature
|LORAX
|"Stop!," to a cop
|FREEZE
|Lowly worker
|PEON
|Bugged
|IRKED
|Short and detached, in music: Abbr.
|STAC
|Surefire
|NOLOSE
|Expert on meters and feet
|POET
|An official color of the Miami Dolphins
|AQUA
|Roll up
|FURL
|Tirade
|RANT
|Den, often
|TVROOM
|Gucci or Givenchy, e.g.
|BRAND
|The first "A" in Reddit’s A.M.A.
|ASK
|Mesmerized
|RAPT
|"You bet!," in Yucatï¿½n
|SISI
|Radiuses’ neighbors
|ULNAS
|Marriott competitor
|OMNI
|Third one’s a harm?
|RAIL
|Wine’s aroma
|NOSE
|China setting
|ASIA
|Doofus
|DOLT
|Novelist Seton
|ANYA
|Mesa ___ National Park
|VERDE
|Moaning Hogwarts ghost
|MYRTLE
|Not even close
|AFAR
|The Red Baron and others
|ACES
|Northern Montana tribe
|CREE
|Poker player’s tic, perhaps
|TELL
|___ Python
|MONTY
|Depose
|OUST
|Cubbie or Card
|NLER
|From the top, to a musician
|DACAPO
|Sierras, e.g.
|GMCTRUCKS
|Want ad letters
|EOE
|Take the heat from?
|UNARM
|Motorcade unit
|AUTO
|Lee of Marvel Comics
|STAN
|Storied also-ran
|HARE
|Apple product discontinued in 2017
|IPODNANO
|Tennis’s Steffi
|GRAF
|Through with
|OVER
|Like some training
|ONSITE
|Quarantine
|ISOLATE
|"Is that even possible?"
|CANITBE
|Must pay
|OWESTO
|Main forces?
|NAVIES
|See the world
|TRAVEL
|Tea times: Abbr.
|AFTS
|Ransom note writer
|CAPTOR
|Deseret News reader, e.g.
|UTAHN
|"Turn up the A/C!"
|IMHOT
|Must have
|NEEDS
|Paris’s Musï¿½e d’___
|ORSAY
|Fleet on Fleet Street
|CABS
|With 117-Down, Mesabi Range output
|IRON
|Regarding
|ASTO
|Thick coat on a cold day?
|FOG
|See 112-Down
|ORE
|Small inlet
|RIA
|Matisse, e.g., stylistically
|FAUVE
|H. H. Munro pseudonym
|SAKI
|XXX
|CHIS
|Back up on disk
|SAVE
|Cons
|ANTIS
|Juicy
|LURID
|Seats by the orchestra pit, perhaps
|ROWA
|Film excerpt
|CLIP
|Re: ___ (suitor’s subject line)
|QUESTFORPROPOSAL
|25, 27, 29, etc.
|ODDS
|The first pope, to French speakers
|STPIERRE
|Words before fat and lean, in a nursery rhyme
|EATNO
|The Gabor sisters, e.g.
|TRIO
|Re: ___ (stingy date’s subject line)
|TREATISNOTANOPTION
|Hairstyle rarely seen in the military
|AFRO
|Apply to
|EXERTON
|Formally chooses
|ANOINTS
|The crystal in some crystal balls
|QUARTZ
|Carrier to Seoul, for short
|KAL
|The lowest of the low
|BASSES
|Catering staple
|URN
|Re: ___ (song lyricist’s subject line)
|VERSECOURSE
|Part of a locust tree
|THORN
|Place to say 9-Down
|ALTAR
|Help
|AID
|Quenched
|SLAKED
|World leader who proclaimed "Women hold up half the sky"
|MAO
|Bathday cakes?
|SOAPS
|Kind of diagram
|VENN
|Dwellers on the Arabian Peninsula
|OMANIS
|Re: ___ (film director’s subject line)
|ACTIONTIME
|Re: ___ (sales agent’s subject line … with an attachment)
|ADONLYFILE
|Peanut butter choice
|CREAMY
|Municipal regs.
|ORDS
|Prefix with liberal or conservative, but not moderate
|ULTRA
|Slippery sort
|EEL
|One is usually set by a chair
|AGENDA
|Purpose
|USE
|Talk smack about
|TRASH
|Baseball exec Bud
|SELIG
|Re: ___ (duster’s subject line)
|MOTECONTROL
|Tony winner Hagen
|UTA
|$$$$, on Yelp
|PRICEY
|"Selma" director DuVernay
|AVA
|Greek gods’ drink
|NECTAR
|"Down," at a diner
|ONTOAST
|Pithy observations
|APERCUS
|Best-of-the-best
|AONE
|Re: ___ (prison librarian’s subject line)
|WARDFORINFORMATION
|Hansen of a 2016 Broadway hit
|EVAN
|Sidney who directed "12 Angry Men"
|LUMET
|Actress Arquette
|PATRICIA
|The Destroyer, in Hinduism
|SIVA
|Re: ___ (celebrity physician’s subject line)
|ACHESFORTHESTARS
|Mark Zuckerberg when founding Facebook, e.g.
|TEEN
|Eliminated by a ref’s decision
|TKOD
|Heavenly hunter
|ORION
|Monastery figure
|ABBOT
|European capital
|OSLO
|Repair shop figs.
|ESTS
|Stuff
|GEAR
|Simple, as a question
|YESNO