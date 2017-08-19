New York Times Crossword Answers August 20th 2017

Online help FAQS
"Are you some kind of ___?" ANUT
Lone Star State sch. UTEP
Guest VISITOR
Perfume compound ESTER
Inspector Clouseau’s employer SURETE
"A Navel" artist, 1923 ARP
Wine-and-cassis drink KIR
See 53-Across IDO
Dalmatian, e.g. CROAT
Lilylike plant HOSTA
Tot’s "Lemme up on your shoulders!" IWANNASEE
Old-fashioned gunfight locales SALOONS
Like the people who invented golf SCOTTISH
Astronaut after whom Buzz Lightyear was named ALDRIN
Couch potato VIDIOT
Some home printers EPSONS
Title Seuss creature LORAX
"Stop!," to a cop FREEZE
Lowly worker PEON
Bugged IRKED
Short and detached, in music: Abbr. STAC
Surefire NOLOSE
Expert on meters and feet POET
An official color of the Miami Dolphins AQUA
Roll up FURL
Tirade RANT
Den, often TVROOM
Gucci or Givenchy, e.g. BRAND
The first "A" in Reddit’s A.M.A. ASK
Mesmerized RAPT
"You bet!," in Yucatï¿½n SISI
Radiuses’ neighbors ULNAS
Marriott competitor OMNI
Third one’s a harm? RAIL
Wine’s aroma NOSE
China setting ASIA
Doofus DOLT
Novelist Seton ANYA
Mesa ___ National Park VERDE
Moaning Hogwarts ghost MYRTLE
Not even close AFAR
The Red Baron and others ACES
Northern Montana tribe CREE
Poker player’s tic, perhaps TELL
___ Python MONTY
Depose OUST
Cubbie or Card NLER
From the top, to a musician DACAPO
Sierras, e.g. GMCTRUCKS
Want ad letters EOE
Take the heat from? UNARM
Motorcade unit AUTO
Lee of Marvel Comics STAN
Storied also-ran HARE
Apple product discontinued in 2017 IPODNANO
Tennis’s Steffi GRAF
Through with OVER
Like some training ONSITE
Quarantine ISOLATE
"Is that even possible?" CANITBE
Must pay OWESTO
Main forces? NAVIES
See the world TRAVEL
Tea times: Abbr. AFTS
Ransom note writer CAPTOR
Deseret News reader, e.g. UTAHN
"Turn up the A/C!" IMHOT
Must have NEEDS
Paris’s Musï¿½e d’___ ORSAY
Fleet on Fleet Street CABS
With 117-Down, Mesabi Range output IRON
Regarding ASTO
Thick coat on a cold day? FOG
See 112-Down ORE
Small inlet RIA
Matisse, e.g., stylistically FAUVE
H. H. Munro pseudonym SAKI
XXX CHIS
Back up on disk SAVE
Cons ANTIS
Juicy LURID
Seats by the orchestra pit, perhaps ROWA
Film excerpt CLIP
Re: ___ (suitor’s subject line) QUESTFORPROPOSAL
25, 27, 29, etc. ODDS
The first pope, to French speakers STPIERRE
Words before fat and lean, in a nursery rhyme EATNO
The Gabor sisters, e.g. TRIO
Re: ___ (stingy date’s subject line) TREATISNOTANOPTION
Hairstyle rarely seen in the military AFRO
Apply to EXERTON
Formally chooses ANOINTS
The crystal in some crystal balls QUARTZ
Carrier to Seoul, for short KAL
The lowest of the low BASSES
Catering staple URN
Re: ___ (song lyricist’s subject line) VERSECOURSE
Part of a locust tree THORN
Place to say 9-Down ALTAR
Help AID
Quenched SLAKED
World leader who proclaimed "Women hold up half the sky" MAO
Bathday cakes? SOAPS
Kind of diagram VENN
Dwellers on the Arabian Peninsula OMANIS
Re: ___ (film director’s subject line) ACTIONTIME
Re: ___ (sales agent’s subject line … with an attachment) ADONLYFILE
Peanut butter choice CREAMY
Municipal regs. ORDS
Prefix with liberal or conservative, but not moderate ULTRA
Slippery sort EEL
One is usually set by a chair AGENDA
Purpose USE
Talk smack about TRASH
Baseball exec Bud SELIG
Re: ___ (duster’s subject line) MOTECONTROL
Tony winner Hagen UTA
$$$$, on Yelp PRICEY
"Selma" director DuVernay AVA
Greek gods’ drink NECTAR
"Down," at a diner ONTOAST
Pithy observations APERCUS
Best-of-the-best AONE
Re: ___ (prison librarian’s subject line) WARDFORINFORMATION
Hansen of a 2016 Broadway hit EVAN
Sidney who directed "12 Angry Men" LUMET
Actress Arquette PATRICIA
The Destroyer, in Hinduism SIVA
Re: ___ (celebrity physician’s subject line) ACHESFORTHESTARS
Mark Zuckerberg when founding Facebook, e.g. TEEN
Eliminated by a ref’s decision TKOD
Heavenly hunter ORION
Monastery figure ABBOT
European capital OSLO
Repair shop figs. ESTS
Stuff GEAR
Simple, as a question YESNO