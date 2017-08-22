New York Times Crossword Answers August 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times August 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
TV blocking device VCHIP
Companionless ALONE
Where the Crimson Tide play TUSCALOOSA
Lay eyes on SEE
Out-of-control revelry ORGY
Get a close-up of by camera ZOOMINON
City almost at the end of the Columbia River ASTORIA
In a ceremonial manner RITUALLY
Hard-to-undo tie KNOT
Yank TUG
Red River Valley city in the upper Midwest GRANDFORKS
House that’s cool to live in? IGLOO
Puts money in, as a meter FEEDS
Go up and down, as a buoy BOB
Plan for hosp. patients HMO
State university city in the Midwest BLOOMINGTON
Sunny city with a famous pier SANTAMONICA
"Here are my thoughts," online FWIW
Something thrown in frustration FIT
1/60 of a min. SEC
Used to be WERE
Calypso-influenced genre SKA
"I’d rather go naked than wear fur" org. PETA
Fan sound WHIR
Consume EAT
Argentine grassland PAMPAS
Original eastern terminus of the Erie Canal ALBANY
French sweetie CHERIE
Italian motor scooter VESPA
Not hunched over ERECT
Group with the hit "Waterloo" ABBA
Grab (onto) GLOM
Exude, as charm OOZE
Musk, e.g. ODOR
Infection cause GERM
Tasting of wood, as some chardonnays OAKY
Containers at chocolate factories VATS
Southern city just south of a national forest with the same name OZARK
Shout after a stressful week TGIF
Mrs. Peacock’s game CLUE
Cello bow application ROSIN
Plead with, say URGE
Fire hydrant attachment HOSE
Managed to irk GOTTO
It’s a big blow GALE
Pixar’s "Monsters, ___" INC
Orally BYMOUTH
Nonverbal "yes" NOD
R&B singer Bryson PEABO
___ Levin, author of "Rosemary’s Baby" IRA
Windows precursor MSDOS
Undergraduate law deg. LLB
Nothing NIL
Clumsy fellow OAF
Egg ___ yung (Chinese dish) FOO
Newborn horses FOALS
"This instant!" NOW
Make an approach like a bird of prey SWOOPIN
Common churchyard conifer YEWTREE
Destiny KISMET
Spiritual center, in yoga CHAKRA
Look for AWAIT
___-Man PAC
"Nothing for me, thanks" IMSET
Adm. Horatio Nelson, for one NAVALHERO
Superexcited AGOG
Glowing bit in a fire EMBER
Aborted plan NOGO
Rorschach test shape BLOT
Show leniency toward SPARE
"The very ___!" IDEA
No-brainer? BOZO
Freak out PANIC
Champagne bottle stopper CORK
"Truer words have never been spoken!" AMEN
Thus far ASYET
It "marches on its stomach," per Napoleon ARMY
