New York Times Crossword Answers August 24th 2017

Clue
Solution
Portmanteau ride MOPED
Take out ERASE
Therefore HENCE
Individually APOP
Old-style hacker PHREAK
Kind of pie PECAN
Cuisine with many curries THAI
2013 World Series champs REDSOX
"Success!" IGOTIT
Pro FOR
Chocolate ___ LAB
A.P. exam inits. ETS
Not punish just yet WARN
Olympics venue ARENA
They’re shocking TASERS
Hawaii’s ___ City, on an island of the same name LANAI
"Cleopatra" and "Spartacus" EPICS
What a plane lacks DEPTH
Mysterious gift? ESP
Classic record label EMI
Tribute writer of sorts ODIST
Fastest of three historic ships PINTA
Geographical name that comes from Old English for "East Saxons" ESSEX
Home of Arizona State University TEMPER
Part of a stable diet? HAY
___ Gasol, six-time N.B.A. All-Star PAU
Actor Cage, informally NIC
D, in an emoticon GRIND
Crushing, as a test ACHING
One who probably doesn’t get out much LOANER
Spills SLOOPS
Recyclable item CYAN
Country whose national anthem is "Nashid As-Salaam as-Sultani" OHMAN
Picnic coolers AIDES
Needing Bengay, say SNORE
Reid of Hollywood TIARA
"r," in a text RARE
Pretoria’s land: Abbr. URSA
Hieroglyphic symbol EYE
Flow stopper DAM
"A Farewell to Arms" setting, briefly WWI
Not so exciting MEH
Purchase that can be deleted APP
Spongy sweet TRIFLE
It may contain gold ORE
Sigh of relief PHEW
Billy HEGOAT
Film technique – or a bad thing for it to get? PAN
Apex predator of the ocean ORCA
Like, so cute! ADORBS
58-Across, notably ESCAPEARTIST
Road sign animal DEER
Elsa’s sister in "Frozen" ANNA
Able to run smoothly, say OILED
Apt rhyme of "squeak" EEK
Violator of YouTube standards SEXTAPE
Bids "one club," say OPENS
British Invasion band that launched Van Morrison’s career THEM
Swig from a flask NIP
Part of a magic show DISAPPEARINGACT
Tip-___ (easy baskets) INS
All-vegetarian frozen food brand AMYS
Like the smiling eyes of song IRISH
Approach furtively, with "on" STEALUP
51-Across, e.g. SCI
Mexican silver city TAXCO
Paris accord subj. ECOL
Cartoonist who popularized Uncle Sam NAST
Subject of this puzzle (who has himself done a 39-Across) HARRYHOUDINI
Lily Tomlin’s role in "All of Me" EDWINA
Latin lover’s love AMOR
___ one-eighty DOA
Total bore YAWNER
Goes out for a while? NAPS
Mess up ERR
Asylum seeker, maybe EMIGRE
Org. whose budget is classified NSA
Lead-in to horse or lion SEA
