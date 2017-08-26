New York Times Crossword Answers August 27th 2017

|Sign of nervousness
|TIC
|Sea urchin, at a sushi bar
|UNI
|Declare verboten
|BAN
|Break off a romance
|ENDIT
|Takeaway, of a sort
|MORAL
|When a baby is expected
|DUEDATE
|1904 world’s fair city: Abbr.
|STL
|Utilities, insurance, advertising, etc.
|COSTS
|Loosely woven fabric with a rough texture
|RATINE
|Try to find oneself?
|EGOSURF
|___ quotes
|AIR
|What a designated driver takes
|KEYS
|Candy that fizzes in the mouth
|POPROCKS
|New Hampshire
|THEGRANITESTATE
|Gives stars to
|RATES
|Have no existence
|ARENT
|Line usually on the left or right side
|PART
|Tonto player of 2013
|DEPP
|___ characters (Chinese writing)
|HAN
|Murderer of Hamlet
|LAERTES
|Tuna, at a sushi bar
|AHI
|Doesn’t keep up
|LAGS
|Go up against
|ABUT
|Facial feature of the Bond villain Ernst Blofeld
|SCAR
|Jargon
|CANT
|Runs for a long pass, say
|GOESDEEP
|One component of a data plan
|TEXT
|What the prefix "tera-" means
|TRILLION
|Contributed to the world
|MADEADIFFERENCE
|56-Down, literally?
|DEADSPOT
|"Don’t you ___!"
|DARE
|Line judge?
|EDITOR
|Home to the National Border Patrol Museum
|ELPASO
|Teacher’s unit
|LESSON
|Funny Tina
|FEY
|Bubkes
|NADA
|60-Down, literally?
|TESTSITE
|Stay
|REPRIEVE
|Setting eschewed by Hawaii: Abbr.
|DST
|Capturer of some embarrassing gaffes
|HOTMIC
|"The Iceman Cometh" playwright
|ONEILL
|Hospital sticker
|NEEDLE
|Handling well
|WIELDING
|Winner of four 1990s-2000s golf majors
|ELS
|1953 Leslie Caron film
|LILI
|Other: Abbr.
|MISC
|Networking assets
|INS
|"Ta-ta!"
|CIAO
|Former world capital called "City of Lights"
|KARACHI
|Shift 8
|ASTERISK
|"Everybody’s a comedian"
|HAHA
|Certain cheap car, informally
|REPO
|Mathematician Turing
|ALAN
|Apt rhyme for "fire"
|PYRE
|Asked for a desk, say
|ANAGRAM
|That the sum of the numbers on a roulette wheel is 666, e.g.
|FUNFACT
|Uganda’s Amin
|IDI
|Marsh birds
|EGRETS
|Showing politesse
|CIVIL
|Lower
|ABASE
|International package deliverer
|SANTA
|Desi of Desilu Productions
|ARNAZ
|Show a bias
|LEAN
|Nintendo game princess
|ZELDA
|Lens caps?
|LIDS
|Where fighter jets are found: Abbr.
|AFBS
|"Gangnam Style" hitmaker
|PSY
|___ pro nobis (pray for us)
|ORA
|Sch. in Fort Collins
|CSU
|The dark side
|YIN
|Symbol on the flag of Argentina or Uruguay
|SUN
|"Eww, stop!"
|TMI
|Way around London, with "the"
|TUBE
|E.R. V.I.P.s
|MDS
|Haunted house sound
|CREAK
|Backflow preventer in a drain
|PTRAP
|Brief, as a visit
|INANDOUT
|Sub
|HOAGIE
|Oscar role for Vivien Leigh
|OHARA
|Astonishing March Madness success, e.g.
|CINDERELLASTORY
|He denied Christ three times
|PETER
|Device with a Retina display
|IPAD
|The opposition
|ANTIS
|"Madame X" painter John Singer ___
|SARGENT
|23-Across, literally?
|LASTPLACE
|Cozy
|SNUG
|Actor ___ Buchholz of "The Magnificent Seven"
|HORST
|Epitome of simplicity
|ABC
|Sour
|TART
|Spicy fare?
|EROTICA
|"Where America’s Day Begins"
|GUAM
|Made an impression?
|DENTED
|Iron: Fr.
|FER
|Get ready to be dubbed
|KNEEL
|Machine-gun while flying low
|STRAFE
|Stereotypical oil tycoon
|TEXAN
|Remains unused
|SITSIDLE
|Sweets
|DEAR
|Take both sides?
|STRADDLE
|Word on a jar
|TIPS
|Muskmelon variety
|HONEYDEW
|Bombs developed in the 1950s
|EDSELS
|Some airport figures, for short
|ETAS
|Eminently draft-worthy
|ONEA
|Pitch
|SPIEL
|Wiped out
|ATEIT
|Middling
|SOSO
|Plenty sore, with "off"
|TEED
|Heat
|PRELIM
|Antiparticle first observed in 1929
|POSITRON
|Noon, in Nantes
|MIDI
|Disaster film?
|OILSLICK
|Singer Simone
|NINA
|Doomed
|ILLFATED
|N.B.A. Hall-of-Famer Thomas
|ISIAH
|Ladies’ shoe fastener
|TSTRAP
|Staff openings?
|CLEFS
|By way of
|VIA
|Wine bar order
|CARAFE
|Elusive
|EELY
|___ Lenoir, inventor of the internal-combustion engine
|ETIENNE
|Location of Waimea Valley
|OAHU
|What one will never be, in golf
|PAR
|Tended, with "for"
|CARED
|Comedian’s stock in trade
|GAGS
|118-Across, literally?
|CANALZONE
|Africa’s oldest republic
|LIBERIA
|Result of some plotting
|GRAPH
|Bingo square
|FREE
|Old Russian ruler known as "Moneybag"
|IVANI
|Detective in a lab
|FORENSICANALYST
|Frisbees and such
|DISCS
|Like spoiled kids
|BRATTY
|Metallic element that’s #21 on the periodic table
|SCANDIUM
|Like many concept cars
|SLEEK
|Gregor ___, protagonist in Kafka’s "The Metamorphosis"
|SAMSA
|Snack food brand
|UTZ
|Latin years
|ANNI