New York Times Crossword Answers August 27th 2017

admin New York Times

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times August 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Sign of nervousness TIC
Sea urchin, at a sushi bar UNI
Declare verboten BAN
Break off a romance ENDIT
Takeaway, of a sort MORAL
When a baby is expected DUEDATE
1904 world’s fair city: Abbr. STL
Utilities, insurance, advertising, etc. COSTS
Loosely woven fabric with a rough texture RATINE
Try to find oneself? EGOSURF
___ quotes AIR
What a designated driver takes KEYS
Candy that fizzes in the mouth POPROCKS
New Hampshire THEGRANITESTATE
Gives stars to RATES
Have no existence ARENT
Line usually on the left or right side PART
Tonto player of 2013 DEPP
___ characters (Chinese writing) HAN
Murderer of Hamlet LAERTES
Tuna, at a sushi bar AHI
Doesn’t keep up LAGS
Go up against ABUT
Facial feature of the Bond villain Ernst Blofeld SCAR
Jargon CANT
Runs for a long pass, say GOESDEEP
One component of a data plan TEXT
What the prefix "tera-" means TRILLION
Contributed to the world MADEADIFFERENCE
56-Down, literally? DEADSPOT
"Don’t you ___!" DARE
Line judge? EDITOR
Home to the National Border Patrol Museum ELPASO
Teacher’s unit LESSON
Funny Tina FEY
Bubkes NADA
60-Down, literally? TESTSITE
Stay REPRIEVE
Setting eschewed by Hawaii: Abbr. DST
Capturer of some embarrassing gaffes HOTMIC
"The Iceman Cometh" playwright ONEILL
Hospital sticker NEEDLE
Handling well WIELDING
Winner of four 1990s-2000s golf majors ELS
1953 Leslie Caron film LILI
Other: Abbr. MISC
Networking assets INS
"Ta-ta!" CIAO
Former world capital called "City of Lights" KARACHI
Shift 8 ASTERISK
"Everybody’s a comedian" HAHA
Certain cheap car, informally REPO
Mathematician Turing ALAN
Apt rhyme for "fire" PYRE
Asked for a desk, say ANAGRAM
That the sum of the numbers on a roulette wheel is 666, e.g. FUNFACT
Uganda’s Amin IDI
Marsh birds EGRETS
Showing politesse CIVIL
Lower ABASE
International package deliverer SANTA
Desi of Desilu Productions ARNAZ
Show a bias LEAN
Nintendo game princess ZELDA
Lens caps? LIDS
Where fighter jets are found: Abbr. AFBS
"Gangnam Style" hitmaker PSY
___ pro nobis (pray for us) ORA
Sch. in Fort Collins CSU
The dark side YIN
Symbol on the flag of Argentina or Uruguay SUN
"Eww, stop!" TMI
Way around London, with "the" TUBE
E.R. V.I.P.s MDS
Haunted house sound CREAK
Backflow preventer in a drain PTRAP
Brief, as a visit INANDOUT
Sub HOAGIE
Oscar role for Vivien Leigh OHARA
Astonishing March Madness success, e.g. CINDERELLASTORY
He denied Christ three times PETER
Device with a Retina display IPAD
The opposition ANTIS
"Madame X" painter John Singer ___ SARGENT
23-Across, literally? LASTPLACE
Cozy SNUG
Actor ___ Buchholz of "The Magnificent Seven" HORST
Epitome of simplicity ABC
Sour TART
Spicy fare? EROTICA
"Where America’s Day Begins" GUAM
Made an impression? DENTED
Iron: Fr. FER
Get ready to be dubbed KNEEL
Machine-gun while flying low STRAFE
Stereotypical oil tycoon TEXAN
Remains unused SITSIDLE
Sweets DEAR
Take both sides? STRADDLE
Word on a jar TIPS
Muskmelon variety HONEYDEW
Bombs developed in the 1950s EDSELS
Some airport figures, for short ETAS
Eminently draft-worthy ONEA
Pitch SPIEL
Wiped out ATEIT
Middling SOSO
Plenty sore, with "off" TEED
Heat PRELIM
Antiparticle first observed in 1929 POSITRON
Noon, in Nantes MIDI
Disaster film? OILSLICK
Singer Simone NINA
Doomed ILLFATED
N.B.A. Hall-of-Famer Thomas ISIAH
Ladies’ shoe fastener TSTRAP
Staff openings? CLEFS
By way of VIA
Wine bar order CARAFE
Elusive EELY
___ Lenoir, inventor of the internal-combustion engine ETIENNE
Location of Waimea Valley OAHU
What one will never be, in golf PAR
Tended, with "for" CARED
Comedian’s stock in trade GAGS
118-Across, literally? CANALZONE
Africa’s oldest republic LIBERIA
Result of some plotting GRAPH
Bingo square FREE
Old Russian ruler known as "Moneybag" IVANI
Detective in a lab FORENSICANALYST
Frisbees and such DISCS
Like spoiled kids BRATTY
Metallic element that’s #21 on the periodic table SCANDIUM
Like many concept cars SLEEK
Gregor ___, protagonist in Kafka’s "The Metamorphosis" SAMSA
Snack food brand UTZ
Latin years ANNI