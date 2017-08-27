New York Times Crossword Answers August 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times August 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
The first "A" of N.A.A.C.P.: Abbr. ASSN
Like puppies and kittens CUTE
"No need to wake me" IMUP
Fight (with) DOBATTLE
"I" problem? EGO
Light-skinned and blond, say NORDIC
Fish that’s a sushi staple TUNA
"Holy mackerel!" EGAD
Hi-___ monitor RES
To wit NAMELY
Escape capture by ELUDE
Not liquid or gaseous SOLID
___ pad (reporter’s notebook) STENO
Trumpet BLARE
"Moving right ___ …" ALONG
Food, informally VITTLES
1982 comedy for which Jessica Lange won Best Supporting Actress TOOTSIE
Units of resistance OHMS
Execute perfectly, as a routine NAIL
TV award EMMY
Destiny KARMA
West Bank inits. PLO
Big butte MESA
___ and crafts ARTS
Big workday for Saint Nick XMAS
Not feel 100% AIL
Boston, informally BEANTOWN
Oil-producing rock SHALE
___ Thomas, N.B.A. Hall-of-Famer ISIAH
"Appreciate it!" THANKS
Orville or Wilbur WRIGHT
Came up AROSE
Like some eclipses LUNAR
Point on antlers PRONG
"Pet" that’s a plant CHIA
Play dates? GIGS
The Supremes, e.g. TRIO
___ of Man ISLE
Prison compartment CELL
Instant, for short SEC
Elevations: Abbr. HTS
Battery fluid ACID
Wide keyboard key ENTER
Loch ___ monster NESS
Variety of wrestling SUMO
Overcharge GOUGE
Loads and loads ALOT
Extremely obstinate STUBBORNASAMULE
Kathmandu’s land NEPAL
Little League coach, often DAD
Ushered LEDIN
Rikki-tikki-___ (Kipling mongoose) TAVI
City in Spain or Ohio TOLEDO
Person who’s talented but not versatile ONETRICKPONY
"To be, or not to be" speaker HAMLET
Sleep like ___ ALOG
To the ___ (fully) MAX
Charades player, essentially MIME
Fortuneteller’s card TAROT
Road shoulder BERM
Foxy SLY
Negligible SLIM
Rest of the afternoon SIESTA
Notable (and grammatically incorrect) declaration by Mr. Bumble in "Oliver Twist" THELAWISAASS
Top dogs ALPHAS
Curb, with "in" REIN
Urban’s opposite RURAL
Staple of sci-fi filmmaking, for short CGI
Web site? ATTIC
Acting haughtily and pompously ONONESHIGHHORSE
Fell to the seabed SANK
Figure made by a figure skater EIGHT
Document with the line "I hereby bequeath …" WILL
Work units, in physics ERGS
Chooses actors for CASTS
London’s ___ Coward Theater NOEL
VIDEO