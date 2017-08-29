New York Times Crossword Answers August 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times August 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Drilling grp. ROTC
Texter’s qualifier IMHO
Third person CAIN
Muff one ERR
Pessimist in Pooh books EEYORE
Online help features, for short FAQS
"___ in the Morning" IMUS
Ang who directed "Brokeback Mountain" LEE
Double curve ESS
Words of encouragement CHINUP
Anarchy queller RIOTPOLICE
"This could be bad!" OHNO
One may be struck POSE
Aligns TRUES
Sweetums TOOTS
"Miss" with regrets OTIS
"Saturday Night Live" specialty COMEDY
Down Under critters ROOS
Like the light from distant stars FAINT
Acquired relative INLAW
Lies FALSEHOODS
Hardly a celebrity NOBODY
Fauna’s counterpart FLORA
Renaissance Faire weapon LANCE
Kindle download EBOOK
Is beholden to OWES
Pond denizen NEWT
Singer Lavigne AVRIL
One "hat" for an au pair NANNY
Many a feline Facebook posting LOLCAT
Kind of income a lending officer likes to see STABLE
List shortcut ETAL
RC, for one COLA
Jared who won an Oscar for "Dallas Buyers Club" LETO
Kind of history ORAL
Carry by semitrailer, say HAUL
___ Romeo (Italian car) ALFA
Doubtful IFFY
Ambulance letters EMS
Farm doc VET
Home for "Girls" HBO
Staple of Chinese cuisine RICE
Submit tax forms the modern way EFILE
Jockey’s accessory CROP
Actor Epps OMAR
Charles or Ray after whom a chair is named EAMES
Onetime Ritz rival HIHO
Classic game needing no equipment THIRTYQUESTIONS
Event name suffix CON
One of the friends on "Friends" ROSS
Doing a pirouette, say ONTOE
Start of the Lord’s Prayer OUR
Common baby ailment CROUP
You might not want to touch something with this FIFTEENFOOTPOLE
Diarist Nin ANAIS
Edward James ___, star of "Stand and Deliver" OLMOS
Word before coat or rat LAB
Contents of Pandora’s box ILLS
High winds? OBOES
El ___ (weather phenomenon) NINO
"N.Y. State of Mind" rapper NAS
Briefly, after "in" AWORD
Brand of candy hearts NECCO
1965 Beatles hit TWELVEDAYSAWEEK
Equine, in totspeak HORSY
Letters on exploding boxes in Angry Birds TNT
Cause for a food recall ECOLI
Advance LOAN
Yes, in Yokohama HAI
Overly inventive … or a hint to the answers to 17-, 26- and 42-Across TOOCLEVERBYHALF
Alan of "Bridge of Spies" ALDA
Music genre that’s sometimes "heavy" METAL
Maven BUFF
Like omega, in the Greek alphabet LAST
It’s a wrap STOLE
Big name in oil? OLAY
