New York Times Crossword Answers August 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times August 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Neocon, e.g. HAWK
Nabisco’s answer to Hydrox OREO
Sets of points, in math LOCI
Simon & Garfunkel, e.g. DUO
"For the Boys" support grp. USO
Co-owner of the Pequod PELEG
Like Parmesan on baked chicken, typically CRUSTED
Wine: Prefix OEN
___ system (car option that may speak to you) NAV
Give medication to TREAT
"Count me as a maybe" IMIGHT
The Big Easy, by another nickname NOLA
Manual reader USER
Some postings at 44-Across, for short ETDS
"Zip it!" SHH
Garments in summer storage, perhaps FURS
"Double talk" is one IDIOM
"That was close!" WHEW
Many Club Med locales ISLES
Fidgeting in one’s seat, say ANTSY
Natural bath sponge LOOFA
Welles who narrated an "invasion" ORSON
Pale with fright ASHEN
Like Elvis’s blue shoes SUEDE
Pickoff throw into the outfield, e.g. ERROR
"Well, sor-r-ry!" SUEME
Sitcom track sound LAUGH
Pre-1917 despot TSAR
Bring forward, with "out" TROT
Fading star HASBEEN
Like the novels "Frankenstein" and "Dracula" GOTHIC
Orbiter until 2001 MIR
Employee at a fine restaurant VALET
Wii user, e.g. GAMER
"Regrettably …" ALAS
___ Sutra KAMA
Card catalog ID ISBN
Skirt once often worn with go-go boots MINI
Bug-eyed AGOG
In a blue funk DOWN
Suffix in many pasta names INI
Cpl. or sgt. NCO
"___ you nuts?" ARE
"Most decidedly so!" YES
Support … or impede HOLDUP
Go on with … or postpone CONTINUE
Pique, as curiosity AROUSE
Like nosebleed-section seats, usually REARMOST
"No hard feelings, man, right?" WECOOL
Introduced, as a new product UNVEILED
Backyard pond dweller KOI
Part of a slalom path ESS
Ice cream thickeners AGARS
Go to battle alongside … or struggle against FIGHTWITH
One way to read or think ALOUD
Sneaky little snickers HEHS
Subdue with a stun gun TASE
Chuck of "Walker, Texas Ranger" NORRIS
Competitor of Acer and HP DELL
Big ___, Calif. SUR
Offer for consideration … or remove from consideration TOSSOUT
Withstand … or deteriorate WEATHER
Bay Area airport code SFO
Work well together MESH
"And how!" SUREDO
Bright side, in Chinese philosophy YANG
Word from a hat tipper, perhaps MAAM
Dead duck GONER
Watchful care … or careless mistake OVERSIGHT
Muscular Japanese dog AKITA
"Push-up" garment BRA
"Spy vs. Spy" magazine MAD
Place to apply eye makeup LASHLINE
Request to be excused MAYIGO
Factor in a restaurant review AMBIENCE
Before, to a bard ERENOW
Give approval to … or express disapproval of SANCTION
Quit … or agree to keep going RESIGN
VIDEO