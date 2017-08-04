New York Times Crossword Answers August 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times August 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
N.Y.C. racetrack, informally BIGA
Level SHIM
Learned SAGE
Doggy POOCH
Chinese tennis star who has won both the French and Australian Opens LINA
Go crazy with, in a way ODON
Many a sub TEMP
Teammate of Hammerin’ Hank in 22 All-Star Games, with "the" SAYHEYKID
The N.I.H. is based in it DCAREA
City near Pyramid Lake RENO
Bone involved in pronation ULNA
Eliciting a "meh" BLAH
Pooh-pooh DERIDE
Longtime TV procedural NCIS
Fendi rival ARMANI
Hiked UPPED
Maker of the iComfort line SERTA
At attention ERECT
Brooklyn art institute PRATT
Horse or gazelle, at times LOPER
The ___ School (Manhattan dance institution) AILEY
Sour, fermented milk drink KEFIR
"Burnt Norton" poet ELIOT
"The Daily Show" correspondent Chieng RONNY
White of the eye SCLERA
Like ingrates THANKLESS
Object of a scout’s search TALENT
Modern travelers’ marketplace AIRBNB
Black UNLIT
Food figs. RDAS
"Modern Family" rating TVPG
Brand SEAR
Cantatrice’s delivery ARIA
C.F.O., e.g. EXEC
Love letters XOXO
Datum for a secy. APPT
Some old fire trucks REOS
"___ do" ITLL
Playground rejoinder ISSO
Some undergrad degs. BSS
Plans nefariously PLOTS
Rout DRUB
"That’s a shocker" IHADNOIDEA
___ number CELL
Labor market short on long-term work GIGECONOMY
Gunn of "Breaking Bad" ANNA
3-year-old in 2015 sports news AMERICANPHAROAH
"Sorta" ISH
Ahead of, old-style ERE
Like pawns and puppets USED
Point guard, e.g. PLAYMAKER
Historic "restructuring" PERESTROIKA
Grp. with the 1976 platinum album "A New World Record" ELO
Nova Scotia’s Grand ___ National Historic Site PRE
Who said "All I need to make a comedy is a park, a policeman and a pretty girl" CHAPLIN
Bass part FIN
Ellipsis alternative, maybe ETC
Quaint evening reading material LATEEDITION
Low-level computer work DATAENTRY
Like many indie films ARTY
Chafe IRK
It appears at the top of a page URL
Autocrat known as "the Liberator" TSARALEXANDERII
What fish or chicken can be, but not turkey VERB
They’re light-years away EXOPLANETS
Nuisance PAIN
Band featured in the mockumentary "The Great Rock ‘n’ Roll Swindle" SEXPISTOLS
Seizure GRAB
White Cloud competitor SCOTT
___-mo SLO
