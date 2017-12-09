New York Times Crossword Answers December 10th 2017

|Thing whose size is measured in picometers
|ATOM
|Floored
|WOWED
|Pal
|AMIGO
|Country singer Womack
|LEEANN
|What might show participants going neck and neck?
|KISSCAM
|Cop
|STEAL
|Le ___ (French port)
|HAVRE
|"Mr. Blue Sky" band, for short
|ELO
|This way
|LIKESO
|"Gotcha"
|IHEYOU
|Word implied on Opposite Day
|NOT
|Ultimate degree
|NTH
|Name of five Norwegian kings
|OLAV
|Word with torch or bar
|TIKI
|Ab ___ (from the beginning)
|INITIO
|Genre for Black Sabbath
|METAL
|Lauder of cosmetics
|ESTEE
|Hotel attendant
|BELLHOP
|Proust protagonist
|SWANN
|L.G.B.T. magazine since 1967
|THVOCATE
|State as fact
|ALLE
|Mosque tower
|MINARET
|Primatologist Goodall
|JANE
|Crash, with "out"
|ZONK
|Pond growth
|ALGA
|Emotional states
|MOODS
|N, seen from the side
|ZEE
|Where I-20, I-65 and I-85 all meet
|ATLANTA
|Some advanced researchers, for short
|POSTDOCS
|Particle named by Faraday
|ION
|Most caloric
|RIC
|Catch
|NAB
|Face-to-face challenges
|ORALS
|Pot holder
|BONG
|1947, for Jackie Robinson
|ROOKIEAR
|Stripling
|LAD
|Depress
|PUS
|Ruckus
|BIGTODO
|Sphere
|ORB
|J.F.K.’s former ___ Terminal
|TWA
|"Je ___" (French words of affection)
|TAIME
|Suffix with novel or Nobel
|IST
|Standout hoopsters
|NBAMVPS
|City planners’ designation
|ZONE
|Undoing
|END
|Leaves a lot on the table?
|OVERTIPS
|Nothing
|NIL
|Chocolate-coated snack stick
|POCKY
|Like some winks
|SLY
|Branch of Islam
|SHIA
|Any of the Ninja Turtles
|TEEN
|"Must’ve been something ___"
|IATE
|The Browns, on a scoreboard
|CLE
|Bad spell
|HEX
|See 102-Down
|HAT
|Vertical landing spots
|HELORTS
|Program saver
|TIVO
|Like SEALs
|ELITE
|Cured and dried fish
|SALTCOD
|Have as a tenant
|RENTTO
|"Dear Evan ___," Best Musical of 2017
|HANSEN
|Like florists’ flowers that are already in vases
|PRECUT
|Best-selling Japanese manga series
|NARUTO
|___ Outfitters (retailer)
|URBAN
|Where Javert drowned in "Les Misï¿½rables"
|SEINE
|With 84-Down, bit of black attire
|OPERA
|Real-time tool for meteorologists
|LADAR
|Isn’t level
|TILTS
|Where one might raise a flap about a reservation?
|TEPEE
|So quiet you can hear ___ drop
|APIN
|Isn’t up to date
|LAGS
|Early 2000s outbreak, for short
|SARS
|Old rï¿½sident at Versailles
|ROI
|"Star Trek" spinoff, to fans
|TNG
|Elevs.
|HTS
|Take ___ on the wild side
|AWALK
|Cartoonist Silverstein
|SHEL
|Before you can say Jack Robinson
|INNOTIME
|Academy Award-winning Marisa
|TOMEI
|Hip-hop’s ___ Kweli
|TALIB
|Crisis connections
|HOTLINES
|Boo-boos
|OWIES
|Brings up
|EVOKES
|"Batman" actress, 1967-68
|ETHAKITT
|A-list topper
|MEGASTAR
|Nine-time Pro Bowler John
|ELWAY
|Curriculum ___
|VITAE
|"Traffic" actor, 2000
|DONCHLE
|Winter Olympics event
|SLALOM
|___-de-France
|ILE
|Sat ___ (GPS, to a Brit)
|NAV
|"Super Mario Bros." actor, 1993
|JOHNLUIZAMO
|Comic book onomatopoeia
|ZAP
|Irish form of Mary
|MOIRA
|Figure on a foam finger
|ONE
|___ contendere
|NOLO
|School that lent its name to a collar
|ETON
|Like many laundromats
|COINOP
|Seat of Penobscot County
|BANGOR
|"Bride of Frankenstein" actress, 1935
|ELSALANCER
|Traditional Filipino dish marinated in vinegar and soy sauce
|PORKADOBO
|Turn up
|ATBAT
|Bring into harmony
|ATTUNE
|Yves’s evening
|SOIR
|Like many write-in candidates: Abbr.
|IND
|"Training Day" actor, 2001
|DENZELWASGTON
|Old C.I.A. foe
|KGB
|Where people get off
|STOP
|Growing art form?
|BONSAI
|"A ___ From St. Nicholas"
|VISIT
|Roadside establishment much seen in the Southwest
|TACOSTAND
|"Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" actress, 2000
|MICHELLEOH
|Connive
|SCHEME
|Shaman, e.g.
|HEALER
|When tripled, a "Seinfeld" catchphrase
|YADA
|Eastern European capital
|KIEV
|Simple top
|TEE
|Cell exchanges
|TEXTS
|Deteriorate
|ROT
|"Crash" actor, 2004
|RYANPHILLPE
|Scottish form of John
|IAN
|Operate
|USE
|Deliverance person
|SAVIOR
|"Frost/Nixon" actor, 2008
|OLPLATT
|Kidney-related
|RENAL
|Dame modifier
|NOTRE
|Bear claws and such
|PASTRIES
|What eight actors took on for this puzzle?
|BITPARTS
|Written deeply
|ETCHED
|"Mea ___"
|CULPA
|Daughter of Oedipus
|ANTIGONE
|Kama ___
|SUTRA
|Hermione’s Patronus, in the Harry Potter books
|OTTER
|Lure in Vegas
|NEONSIGN
|Leader wearing the Great Imperial Crown
|TSAR
|10 cc’s and others
|DOSES