New York Times Crossword Answers December 17th 2017

|Score marking
|CLEF
|Powerful engine, for short
|HEMI
|Nighttime Cartoon Network programming block
|ADULTSWIM
|Wipe off the map
|DESTROY
|Start of MGM’s motto
|ARS
|Quaint "I believe"
|METHINKS
|Like Wrigley Field’s walls
|IVIED
|Brave
|DEFY
|Landon who lost in a landslide
|ALF
|Pastoral locale
|LEA
|Big name in 1980s-’90s TV talk
|ARSENIO
|State capital that’s the setting of "Ironweed"
|ALBANY
|Betty ___
|BOOP
|Mean, lowdown sorts
|CURS
|Court conference
|SIDEBAR
|CNN commentator Navarro
|ANA
|The Cougars of the West Coast Conf.
|BYU
|Determination in a prenatal exam
|SEX
|Holiday meal
|SEDER
|Came down
|ALIT
|Long lunch?
|HERO
|It’s to be expected
|PAR
|Leveled
|RAZED
|Eleven: Fr.
|ONZE
|Cheesy dish
|RAREBIT
|Seminal symbol of mass production
|MODELT
|Lose
|SHAKE
|Paul who sang "Lonely Boy"
|ANKA
|King who said "Nothing will come of nothing"
|LEAR
|Woman’s name that means "truth"
|VERA
|Disloyalty
|PERFIDY
|Loft filler
|HAY
|Director of 1991’s "Mississippi Masala"
|MIRANAIR
|Genesis brother
|SETH
|Early Beatle
|PETEBEST
|Sam who ran the bar on "Cheers"
|MALONE
|Unconcerned with right and wrong
|AMORAL
|Parts of supermarkets
|DELIS
|With 57-Down, very nearly
|ALL
|See 55-Down
|BUT
|Topic at the Kinsey Institute
|GSPOT
|32-ounce purchase at 7-Eleven
|BIGGULP
|Mining supply
|TNT
|Free
|RELEASE
|Chasm
|GULF
|It decreases a QB’s rating: Abbr.
|INT
|Busy hosp. areas
|ERS
|Best of the best
|TIPTOP
|Knee-highs, e.g.
|SOCKS
|Doesn’t know for a fact, say
|FEELS
|___ buco
|OSSO
|Secreted signal
|PHEROMONE
|El ___
|PASO
|Cricket rival of Harrow
|ETON
|Material once set afire and put in a catapult
|TAR
|Grasp, informally
|GROK
|Human, typically, diet-wise
|OMNIVORE
|Announcement upon a grand arrival
|HEREIAM
|Entertainment with camels, maybe
|ICESHOW
|It sank after W.W. II
|YEN
|Go cold turkey
|QUIT
|Said
|UTTERED
|Goaltender Dominik in the Hockey Hall of Fame
|HASEK
|Wrinkle-free, say
|IRONED
|Lincoln’s place
|CENT
|Wild
|FERAL
|Old movie dog
|ASTA
|___ Valley
|SIMI
|Give a beating
|DRUB
|Go forcefully (through)
|PLOW
|1979 Roman Polanski film
|TESS
|Inc. relative
|LLC
|Win on "Hollywood Squares"
|OOO
|"I shall return," e.g.
|VOW
|Des Moines-to-Dubuque dir.
|ENE
|Add years
|AGE
|Sentence fragments: Abbr.
|WDS
|Neighbor of Sudan
|CHAD
|Queen in the "Star Wars" movies
|AMIDALA
|Basics
|ABCS
|Things that people like to have ripped?
|ABS
|First sentence of a news story
|LEDE
|Party animal
|REVELER
|Comedian who was a regular on "The Steve Allen Show"
|LOUISNYE
|Sources of lean meat
|EMUS
|Comparatively strong, like some French wine?
|STIFFASABORDEAUX
|Grime
|FILTH
|"Yo!"
|HEY
|Went by
|ELAPSED
|Fearful
|TREPID
|1998 De Niro thriller
|RONIN
|Highway noise barriers
|BERMS
|One who’s in it but doesn’t win it
|ALSORAN
|Egyptian leader obsessed with his appearance?
|VANITYPHARAOH
|Certain Lincoln Center soprano?
|NEWYORKMEZZO
|It may pop on a plane
|EAR
|Dietary std.
|RDA
|China’s Chiang ___-shek
|KAI
|Yes or no follower
|SIREE
|Light on one’s feet
|SPRY
|Submissive
|MEEK
|Fleet
|ARMADA
|"Totally awesome!"
|RAD
|Bit of food … or feud?
|BEEF
|Part of a house
|GABLE
|Peach ___
|MELBA
|___-frutti
|TUTTI
|Buttonhole, e.g.
|SLIT
|Shooting craps while waiting for one’s train?
|ROLLINGINTHEDEPOT
|Actress Hatcher
|TERI
|All skin and bones
|GAUNT
|"I had a dream, which was not all a dream" poet
|BYRON
|George Eliot’s "___ Marner"
|SILAS
|Finely decorated
|GILT
|Antagonist
|FOE
|Much of Mongolia
|STEPPE
|Automaker sold by G.M. in 2017
|OPEL
|Territory
|TURF
|White undercoat
|GESSO
|Broadbrim, e.g.
|HAT
|Inits. for getting around the Loop
|CTA
|Protagonist in David Foster Wallace’s "Infinite Jest"
|HAL
|Comment from a cook who cools the cheese sauce before serving?
|IRESTMYQUESO
|Woodwind that’s O.K. to play?
|KOSHERPICCOLO
|Something that’s free of charge
|NEUTRON
|Weapon seen on the Kenyan flag
|SPEAR
|Big stinks
|REEKS
|Done, slangily
|FINITO
|Units for binge watchers
|SEASONS
|Actor Patel of "Lion"
|DEV
|"Don’t ___ me"
|TEMPT
|Cupid’s catchphrase?
|LOVEISINTHEARROW
|Part
|ROLE
|Attention hog’s cry
|LOOKATME
|Vigilant
|ONGUARD
|"The Dukes of Hazzard" spinoff
|ENOS
|Intimidate
|COW
|One of eight in "The 12 Days of Christmas"
|MAID
|Egg-shaped Hasbro toys introduced in 1971
|WEEBLES
|Certain soft drinks, informally
|DEWS