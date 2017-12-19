New York Times Crossword Answers December 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times December 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Baden-Baden, for one SPA
"Moby-Dick" light source OILLAMP
Human-powered taxi PEDICAB
Vermeer and Rembrandt contemporary STEEN
Tattered WORN
Forever and a day EON
Suffix with diet ETIC
2000s teen drama set in Newport Beach THEOC
What’s left RESIDUE
Absolutist’s rule IRONLAW
Number for a surgeon? GAS
Tends to, as a cradle ROCKS
Flip call HEADS
Show disdain for, in a way HISSAT
Recurring action role for Matt Damon BOURNE
Sound heard from a herd BAA
See 17-Across ELS
Netflix item DVD
"The Holly and the ___" (Christmas song) IVY
Hearing aid? MIC
Archaeological handle ANSA
Make, as dough EARN
Stitch with a hook CROCHET
Fills with fury ENRAGES
Loud lament SOB
New York City bridge, informally, with "the" TRIBORO
Fate who cuts the thread of life ATROPOS
2010 Disney film that set a record for the most expensive animated movie ever made TANGLED
Gallery sign ARTSALE
Romanian currency LEU
Given to talk CHATTY
"Would you look at that!" OOH
Worlds REALMS
Potful for Winnie-the-Pooh HONEY
Succumb to pressure? BURST
Some office printers, for short HPS
South American tuber OCA
Arles assent OUI
Suffix with real or social ISM
Soak (up) SOP
With 14-Across, weakness for sugar SWEET
Fix, as a race RIG
It’s on the waterfront PIER
See 4-Across TOOTH
Juno’s Greek counterpart HERA
Designer Gucci ALDO
With 25-Down, 2012 British Open winner ERNIE
Those, in Spain ESOS
What a rolling stone is unlikely to gather LICHEN
Kurt of Nirvana COBAIN
Retro BACKIN
Baby CODDLE
Pile up AMASS
A little thick DIM
Same old, same old USUAL
Police dept. alert APB
Sharper SAVVIER
Cries of disgust EWS
Christmas tree decoration … or a hint to what the circled letters form CANDYCANE
Gets underway STARTS
I’m not buying it! RENTAL
"___ take arms against a sea of troubles": Hamlet ORTO
Something squirreled away? ACORN
Like black sheep RARE
Tree with smooth bark BIRCH
Long-handled tool HOE
Language group that gave us "banjo" and "gumbo" BANTU
___-chic (hippie-inspired fashion) BOHO
"But of course!" AHA
Popular footwear from Down Under UGGS
"That would stink" HOPENOT
"Gilmore Girls" protagonist LORELAI
Shield PROTECT
Part of a shore dinner MUSSELS
Dot-dot-dot, dash-dash-dash, dot-dot-dot SOS
"Yahoo!" YAY
Put an end to something? SIT
Blue Stater, for short DEM
