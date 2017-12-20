New York Times Crossword Answers December 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times December 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
More concise TERSER
Month number 60-Across: Abbr. SEPT
Had a date, say ATE
Like cutting in line RUDE
Deface MAR
Sunset’s direction, in Sorrento OVEST
60-Across, in baseball TEAM
Person native to an area INDIGENE
Kind of station FUELING
First name in women’s tennis SERENA
2016 Disney film set in Polynesia MOANA
Pretend to be POSEAS
Singer Yorke of Radiohead THOM
Ado STIR
Nestful EGGS
Mate for a bull HEIFER
___ 60-Across (state of euphoria) CLOUD
Difficult situation SCRAPE
A cat is said to have 60-Across of them LIVES
___ Jacquet, director of "March of the Penguins" LUC
Problem before a big date, informally ZIT
Left bereft FORSAKEN
What transported Dorothy to Oz TORNADO
Burst in space NOVA
Gregor who pioneered in genetics MENDEL
Upbraids CHIDES
Small dam WEIR
"Relax, soldier!" ATEASE
Greta Garbo or Ingrid Bergman SWEDE
Gains yardage? SODS
Arrive, as a storm SETIN
Prefix meaning 60-Across NONA
Possible score after 40-all ADIN
German homophone of 60-Across NEIN
"___ now!" (infomercial phrase) ACT
Japanese "yes" HAI
Russian ruler TSAR
Themes MOTIFS
Gathering of people with a shared interest MEETUP
Pennsylvania, for example AVENUE
Nixes, as a proposal TORPEDOS
Bibliophile READER
Possess, in the Bible HAST
Sunrise’s direction, in Sonora ESTE
"We shall never know all the good that a simple ___ can do": Mother Teresa SMILE
With 22-Across, certain way to make 60-Across ONE
See 21-Across EIGHT
Game-ending cry at a card table GIN
Designer Jacobs MARC
V.I.P. at boot camp SARGE
Dunham of "Girls" LENA
Some businesses: Abbr. LLCS
Assessing, with "up" SIZING
With 34-Across, another way to make 60-Across FOUR
See 33-Across FIVE
Colorful bird with a big bill TOUCAN
Dole (out) METE
Carrier of electricity CORD
Electricity, e.g. POWER
Be flippant with SASS
Office data: Abbr. HRS
With 47-Across, a third way to make 60-Across SEVEN
See 46-Across TWO
Absurd INANE
Opera set partly on the banks of the Nile AIDA
Food or air NEED
19th-century Midwest territory DAKOTA
Annie and the Little Mermaid, notably REDHEADS
Like paradise EDENIC
Network (with) LIAISE
Voiced SONANT
This puzzle’s theme NINE
VIDEO