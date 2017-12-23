New York Times Crossword Answers December 24th 2017

Clue Solution
Tears to smithereens SHRS
It’s read from a scroll TORAH
Large column of smoke PLUME
Terminated CEASED
Opposite of dep. ARR
Heists ROBBERIES
Description of rustic life IDYL
Importune BESEECH
It moves a cursor back LEFTKEY
Body check? OGLE
Whiz kids PRODIGIES
Want ad abbr. EEO
Having streaks STRIPY
W.W. II ordeal at Leningrad SIEGE
Notably nonunionized workers ELVES
Mama of song CASS
Decorates brilliantly EMBLAZONS
One of a dozen good things? GRADEAEGG
Friend ALLY
Oodles ALOT
Vulcan mind ___ MELD
Beginning to do well? NEER
Kind of skirt MAXI
"Fanfare for the Common Man" composer COPLAND
Hair straighteners RELAXERS
Licorice-flavored brew ANISETEA
Singer with a #1 hit about 123-Across GENEAUTRY
Feature depicted in the upper left of this puzzle SHINYNOSE
Hatmaker MILLINER
Like van Gogh, in later life ONEEARED
Les ___, "WKRP in Cincinnati" news director NESSMAN
With 53-Down, 123-Across, in song THEMOSTFAMOUS
See 51-Down REINDEEROFALL
One of many in a Swiss Army knife TOOL
Letters on some Navy carriers USS
Infantry members, briefly GIS
Alternative to J.F.K. LGA
1990s tennis great Huber ANKE
Align SYNC
First name at Woodstock JIMI
Political org. since 1854 GOP
Shout of approval OLE
Three ___ Men WISE
Didn’t hedge one’s bets TOOKASIDE
Starting point for an annual flight NORTHPOLE
___ City (Baghdad suburb) SADR
"In your dreams!" NOPE
Result of a sack on third and long, maybe PUNT
Bunks in barracks COTS
"Brava!" elicitor ARIA
Punxsutawney prognosticator PHIL
Deliverer of Christmas packages SANTA
Capital whose name ends in its state’s postal code ALBANY
Cousin of an alpaca VICUNA
Functioning robotically ONAUTO
Repetitive bit of computer code DOLOOP
A-listers STARS
Boy in "A Charlie Brown Christmas" LINUS
Tombstone marshals EARPS
California’s Big ___ SUR
Durham sch. UNH
Roofing material TAR
___ Father Christmas OLD
Crew member COX
Games org. IOC
Fiscal year part: Abbr. QTR
Speedway brand STP
West Indies native CARIB
Bounds along LOPES
"Just a ___!" SEC
Drain opening HOLE
Chip away at ERODE
Symbol of the National Audubon Society EGRET
Colorado tributary GILA
Plot device in "The Shining" that has significance when spelled backward RRUM
Restaurant chain founded by the Raffel brothers (hence the name) ARBYS
Elevator choice FLOOR
Turns briefly? REVS
Some Carnaval performances SAMBAS
Called from the cote BLEATED
Telephotos, e.g. IMAGES
Ancient Greek HELLENE
Male that might be in a rut? ELK
Stymies IMPEDES
Relative of a birch ALDER
College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa COE
Country singer Crystal GAYLE
Screwy CRAZY
Pitch EIGHTYSIX
One of the Wayans brothers DAMON
Wine: Prefix OENO
Christmas ___ TREE
Prince, e.g. HEIR
A, in Austria EINE
Base supporting a statue PLINTH
Branded baby carriers SNUGLIS
Symbols on 10 state flags EAGLES
They might be thrown around in a rodeo LASSOES
Digitally endorse ESIGN
Sleigh bell sounds JINGLES
Terminate AXE
"___ God" (psalm words) OMY
Chemistry exam? ASSAY
Skin art, informally INK
Descartes’s conclusion IAM
Clear NET
Yule sound? LONGU
___ guerre NOMDE
Range grp. NRA
With 80-Across, one of TV’s Property Brothers DREW
See 78-Across SCOTT
"Really!" NOLIE
Spotted SEEN
Nicholas, e.g. SAINT
Give a ring? PROPOSE
Hallmark.com suggestion ECARD
Divan SOFA
"___ welcome!" YOURE
Cow poke? PROD
Avoid a bogey, barely SAVEPAR
Neighbor of a bishop: Abbr. KNT
Souped-up cars HOTRODS
Mahershala ___, Oscar winner for "Moonlight" ALI
One of the record industry’s former Big Four EMI
Carpenter’s aid LATHE
Hypotheticals IFS
"Just kidding!" NOT
Airer of "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" NBC
Sanctuary OASIS
"Hey ___" (1963 #1 hit) PAULA
Mobile home: Abbr. ALA
Actress Audrey of "Amï¿½lie" TAUTOU
Animal on Scotland’s coat of arms UNICORN
Kind of cabinet LIQUOR
Written history ANNALS
Who’s depicted in this puzzle when the circled letters are connected from A to Z and back to A RUDOLPH
Games of chance LOTTOS
Prison part YARD
Sorts, as chicks SEXES
Downsize? CROP