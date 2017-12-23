New York Times Crossword Answers December 24th 2017

|Tears to smithereens
|SHRS
|It’s read from a scroll
|TORAH
|Large column of smoke
|PLUME
|Terminated
|CEASED
|Opposite of dep.
|ARR
|Heists
|ROBBERIES
|Description of rustic life
|IDYL
|Importune
|BESEECH
|It moves a cursor back
|LEFTKEY
|Body check?
|OGLE
|Whiz kids
|PRODIGIES
|Want ad abbr.
|EEO
|Having streaks
|STRIPY
|W.W. II ordeal at Leningrad
|SIEGE
|Notably nonunionized workers
|ELVES
|Mama of song
|CASS
|Decorates brilliantly
|EMBLAZONS
|One of a dozen good things?
|GRADEAEGG
|Friend
|ALLY
|Oodles
|ALOT
|Vulcan mind ___
|MELD
|Beginning to do well?
|NEER
|Kind of skirt
|MAXI
|"Fanfare for the Common Man" composer
|COPLAND
|Hair straighteners
|RELAXERS
|Licorice-flavored brew
|ANISETEA
|Singer with a #1 hit about 123-Across
|GENEAUTRY
|Feature depicted in the upper left of this puzzle
|SHINYNOSE
|Hatmaker
|MILLINER
|Like van Gogh, in later life
|ONEEARED
|Les ___, "WKRP in Cincinnati" news director
|NESSMAN
|With 53-Down, 123-Across, in song
|THEMOSTFAMOUS
|See 51-Down
|REINDEEROFALL
|One of many in a Swiss Army knife
|TOOL
|Letters on some Navy carriers
|USS
|Infantry members, briefly
|GIS
|Alternative to J.F.K.
|LGA
|1990s tennis great Huber
|ANKE
|Align
|SYNC
|First name at Woodstock
|JIMI
|Political org. since 1854
|GOP
|Shout of approval
|OLE
|Three ___ Men
|WISE
|Didn’t hedge one’s bets
|TOOKASIDE
|Starting point for an annual flight
|NORTHPOLE
|___ City (Baghdad suburb)
|SADR
|"In your dreams!"
|NOPE
|Result of a sack on third and long, maybe
|PUNT
|Bunks in barracks
|COTS
|"Brava!" elicitor
|ARIA
|Punxsutawney prognosticator
|PHIL
|Deliverer of Christmas packages
|SANTA
|Capital whose name ends in its state’s postal code
|ALBANY
|Cousin of an alpaca
|VICUNA
|Functioning robotically
|ONAUTO
|Repetitive bit of computer code
|DOLOOP
|A-listers
|STARS
|Boy in "A Charlie Brown Christmas"
|LINUS
|Tombstone marshals
|EARPS
|California’s Big ___
|SUR
|Durham sch.
|UNH
|Roofing material
|TAR
|___ Father Christmas
|OLD
|Crew member
|COX
|Games org.
|IOC
|Fiscal year part: Abbr.
|QTR
|Speedway brand
|STP
|West Indies native
|CARIB
|Bounds along
|LOPES
|"Just a ___!"
|SEC
|Drain opening
|HOLE
|Chip away at
|ERODE
|Symbol of the National Audubon Society
|EGRET
|Colorado tributary
|GILA
|Plot device in "The Shining" that has significance when spelled backward
|RRUM
|Restaurant chain founded by the Raffel brothers (hence the name)
|ARBYS
|Elevator choice
|FLOOR
|Turns briefly?
|REVS
|Some Carnaval performances
|SAMBAS
|Called from the cote
|BLEATED
|Telephotos, e.g.
|IMAGES
|Ancient Greek
|HELLENE
|Male that might be in a rut?
|ELK
|Stymies
|IMPEDES
|Relative of a birch
|ALDER
|College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|COE
|Country singer Crystal
|GAYLE
|Screwy
|CRAZY
|Pitch
|EIGHTYSIX
|One of the Wayans brothers
|DAMON
|Wine: Prefix
|OENO
|Christmas ___
|TREE
|Prince, e.g.
|HEIR
|A, in Austria
|EINE
|Base supporting a statue
|PLINTH
|Branded baby carriers
|SNUGLIS
|Symbols on 10 state flags
|EAGLES
|They might be thrown around in a rodeo
|LASSOES
|Digitally endorse
|ESIGN
|Sleigh bell sounds
|JINGLES
|Terminate
|AXE
|"___ God" (psalm words)
|OMY
|Chemistry exam?
|ASSAY
|Skin art, informally
|INK
|Descartes’s conclusion
|IAM
|Clear
|NET
|Yule sound?
|LONGU
|___ guerre
|NOMDE
|Range grp.
|NRA
|With 80-Across, one of TV’s Property Brothers
|DREW
|See 78-Across
|SCOTT
|"Really!"
|NOLIE
|Spotted
|SEEN
|Nicholas, e.g.
|SAINT
|Give a ring?
|PROPOSE
|Hallmark.com suggestion
|ECARD
|Divan
|SOFA
|"___ welcome!"
|YOURE
|Cow poke?
|PROD
|Avoid a bogey, barely
|SAVEPAR
|Neighbor of a bishop: Abbr.
|KNT
|Souped-up cars
|HOTRODS
|Mahershala ___, Oscar winner for "Moonlight"
|ALI
|One of the record industry’s former Big Four
|EMI
|Carpenter’s aid
|LATHE
|Hypotheticals
|IFS
|"Just kidding!"
|NOT
|Airer of "Christmas in Rockefeller Center"
|NBC
|Sanctuary
|OASIS
|"Hey ___" (1963 #1 hit)
|PAULA
|Mobile home: Abbr.
|ALA
|Actress Audrey of "Amï¿½lie"
|TAUTOU
|Animal on Scotland’s coat of arms
|UNICORN
|Kind of cabinet
|LIQUOR
|Written history
|ANNALS
|Who’s depicted in this puzzle when the circled letters are connected from A to Z and back to A
|RUDOLPH
|Games of chance
|LOTTOS
|Prison part
|YARD
|Sorts, as chicks
|SEXES
|Downsize?
|CROP