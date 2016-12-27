New York Times Crossword Answers December 27th 2016

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times December 27th 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Crusade against "infidels" JIHAD
Stackable cookies OREOS
Know-it-all SMARTALEC
N.H.L.’s ___ Memorial Trophy HART
Billboards, e.g. ADS
Babysitter’s request BEHAVE
Verb that’s conjugated "amo, amas, amat …" AMARE
Parent who "does it all" SUPERMOM
Before, poetically ERE
___ Kane, resident of soap TV’s Pine Valley ERICA
Devotee of eSports GAMER
Ripening, as cheese AGING
"Purgatorio" and "Paradiso" poet DANTE
Silent, as an agreement TACIT
Clamber up, as a pole SHIN
Go ___ diet ONA
Dairy animal COW
Spank LICK
Research site LAB
Ingredients in a Caesar salad, to Caesar? OVA
New Year’s ___ DAY
Chill (with) HANG
Humorist who wrote "Candy / Is dandy / But liquor / Is quicker" OGDENNASH
Sound from a 26-Down MOO
Ingredient in a Caesar salad EGG
Suffering from senility, say HALFGONE
Pastoral piece? ACRE
Tiny WEE
"___ ’em!" (canine command) SIC
Loosen, as a bow UNTIE
One getting a bite at night? BEDBUG
007, e.g. AGENT
Leaf of a book FOLIO
Jobs to do TASKS
Swords in modern pentathlons EPEES
Lost’s opposite FOUND
"Good to go" AOKAY
Staircase parts STEPS
Symbol to the left of a zero on a phone STAR
Mountain ___ (soda) DEW
More than a fib LIE
Tease good-naturedly JOSH
Knock down a notch ABASE
Old-fashioned outburst EGAD
___ Bunt, "On Her Majesty’s Secret Service" henchwoman IRMA
Gently protest DEMUR
Some music in Mumbai RAGA
*Valentine outline HEARTSHAPE
Cry at the start of a poker game IMIN
Blood line AORTA
"___ you nuts?" ARE
Trail for a dog SCENT
Summer clock setting: Abbr. DST
*Cost to enter a bar, maybe COVERCHARGE
Dress style ALINE
"Excusez-___" MOI
Controversial novel of 1955 LOLITA
*Folksy DOWNHOME
With: Fr. AVEC
Nonkosher entree HAM
Excited and then some AGOG
*What to do when coming face to face with a bear BACKAWAY
Partial rainbow near the horizon SUNDOG
What framed Roger Rabbit? CEL
Watch a season’s worth of episodes in one sitting, say BINGE
*Delayed consequence AFTEREFFECT
"Illmatic" rapper NAS
Lose it completely GOAPE
Thor or Loki GOD
"All ___ lost" ISNOT
Follower of anything and everything ELSE
Surprised reaction … or a hint to what can precede both halves of the answers to the starred clues DOUBLETAKE
"Just do it" sloganeer NIKE
Doldrums feeling ENNUI
Forthwith, on a memo ASAP
Throw in the trash TOSS
Club in a sand trap WEDGE
Actor Ifans of "The Amazing Spider-Man" RHYS
