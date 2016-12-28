New York Times Crossword Answers December 28th 2016

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times December 28th 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Run, as colors BLEED
Pumping station OILRIG
Bad mark STIGMA
1981 thriller whose title character is a St. Bernard CUJO
Where you might get rubbed the right way SPA
Text to which one might respond "im gr8" HOWRU
Egg-shaped OVOID
Where gymnast Simone Biles won Olympic gold RIO
Housing expansions ADDITIONS
Moving about ASTIR
More sinuous and graceful SLINKIER
Dressmaking aids PATTERNS
Wound, as thread SPOOLED
Hiking signal HUT
Ready to go SET
Guideline for a freelancer, for short SPEC
There might be a spat about this SHOE
Lose, as a coat SHED
America’s Cup competitor YACHTSMAN
One with a phony passport, maybe SPY
Big party FETE
Quickly detachable TEARAWAY
Ate something HADABITE
Tudor symbol ROSE
Some decorative containers TINS
Country singer Martina MCBRIDE
It can decrease value USE
"Kapow!" WHAMMO
"I don’t want to hear any of your excuses" SAVEIT
Ate by candlelight, say DINED
Minnesota team, for short VIKES
Upright ERECT
"Skip it" NAH
Dollar alternative HERTZ
Oscar winner Jannings EMIL
"Now ___ heard everything" IVE
Finsteraarhorn, e.g. ALP
Some pears BOSCS
Joyous wedding dance HORA
Lethal injection providers? ASPS
Electrified, as a Christmas tree LITUP
Poet who wrote "If you want to be loved, be lovable" OVID
Many a hockey shot SLAP
Player of Frodo in "The Lord of the Rings" ELIJAHWOOD
Nickname for baseball manager Terry Francona TITO
Hence ERGO
New England state sch. URI
Really enjoys ISINTO
Thickheaded DIM
"The Good War" Pulitzer Prize winner STUDSTERKEL
[Surely you can’t mean …!] GASP
Runner-advancing action HIT
Land west of Eng. IRE
"Yo!" HEY
"Your point being …?" SOO
Beat (off) FEND
Pop group suggested by 17-, 25-, 47- and 58-Across THECARPENTERS
Renaissance Faire quaff MEAD
Playfully obtuse, maybe COY
Dog command SIT
Real heel CAD
Hesitating sounds UHS
Part of a Facebook feed NEWS
Boston Celtics coach beginning in 2013 BRADSTEVENS
"Like I’m supposed to believe THAT!" HAH
Worry after a raccoon attack RABIES
Vehicle for the later years, for short? IRA
Gutter cleaner’s work area EAVE
"Game over!" IWIN
Detective whose first book was "I, the Jury" MIKEHAMMER
Word with blind or expiration DATE
"___ plaisir" AVEC
Maximum LIMIT
Looked over EYED
Home in the forest NEST
Collapse in frustration PLOTZ
