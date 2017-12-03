New York Times Crossword Answers December 3rd 2017

|‘Bug’
|GERM
|‘Et tu?’ and others
|ACCUSALS
|‘Let’s do this thing!’
|ITSON
|‘Pretty cool, huh?’
|AMAZINGISNTIT
|‘Rights of Man’ author, 1791
|PAINE
|2.5, for the set {1, 2, 3, 4}
|MEAN
|A part of
|INON
|A peeling place?
|SPA
|Accomplishing
|DOING
|Ages and ages
|EON
|All right
|AOK
|All together
|ENBLOC
|Amt. of seasoning
|TSP
|Band with the 1989 platinum debut album ‘Junta’
|PHISH
|Bear’s advice
|SELL
|Bearlike creature in sci-fi
|EWOK
|Bobcat relative
|OCELOT
|Browns
|SAUTES
|Bubbly mixer
|TONIC
|Bug
|GLITCH
|Cain and Abel’s younger brother
|SETH
|Capital 175 miles east of Venice, Italy
|ZAGREBCROATIA
|Cartoon seller of Duff Beer
|MOE
|Cartoon seller of Squishees
|APU
|Chilled
|ONICE
|City west of Binghamton
|ELMIRA
|Classic sculpture
|BUST
|Classical poem
|EPODE
|Cook in oil
|FRY
|Country united in 1990
|YEMEN
|Darryl, in the comic ‘Baby Blues’
|DAD
|Deceitful sort
|SNAKE
|Degree of freedom
|LEEWAY
|Dernier ___
|CRI
|Desert, in a way
|GOAWOL
|Develop a limp
|GOLAME
|Do sales work, informally
|REP
|Early Cuzco dweller
|INCA
|Edict
|UKASE
|Egghead?
|SHORTE
|Elected
|CHOSEN
|Email openers
|HIS
|End in ___
|ATIE
|England and Spain fought one in 1588
|SEAWAR
|Fair
|EXPO
|Fantasy novel hero who rides the dragon Saphira
|ERAGON
|Fashion inits
|YSL
|Follows a pattern?
|SEWS
|Former N.F.L.’ers Detmer and Law
|TYS
|Four-hit achievement, in baseball lingo
|CYCLE
|Four-time World Series-winning manager
|TORRE
|Fund-raising org
|PTA
|Give a ring while on the road?
|ELOPE
|Greyhound offering
|BUSTRIP
|Group of pros
|CRACKTEAM
|Group with two top 10 rock operas
|THEWHO
|Grp. with lots of pointers
|AKC
|Guru, maybe
|SIKH
|Harassed, in a sense
|HAZED
|Hardly guzzle
|SIP
|Hawaii’s ___ Day
|LEI
|Hosp. worker
|LPN
|Houston-to-Dallas dir
|NNW
|How many TV shows are shown
|INHD
|Hybrid music genre of the 2010s
|EMORAP
|Immune system component
|TCELL
|In the near future
|SOONISH
|Inside dope source
|TIPSTER
|It’s cut and dried
|HAY
|Jackson 5 member
|TITO
|Johannesburg neighborhood much in the news during apartheid
|SOWETO
|Joyful internet cry
|WOOT
|Juice
|POWER
|Lacking polish
|UNCOUTH
|Lightens
|EASES
|Like hand motions during a shell game
|SWIFT
|Like hounds and most bunny rabbits
|FLOPRED
|Like the verbs ‘eat’ and ‘drink’: Abbr
|IRR
|Loch on the border of the Highlands
|LOMOND
|Looks fabulous, in slang
|SLAYS
|Lotion ingredients
|ALOES
|Lottery winner’s cry
|IMRICH
|Low
|MOO
|Marc of fashion
|ECKO
|Material for small buildings?
|LINCOLNLOGS
|Mil. posts
|FTS
|Milo of ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ 1968
|OSHEA
|Minecraft or StarCraft
|PCGAME
|Month of l’année
|MAI
|Most visibly frightened
|ASHIEST
|Much-covered 1955 Bo Diddley hit
|IMAMAN
|Murmur
|COO
|Novel narrated by a soon-to-be mutineer
|OMOO
|Oil crisis?
|ACNE
|One caring for a bebé
|MADRE
|One way to run
|AMOK
|Only three-letter scale note
|SOL
|Philip who wrote ‘Portnoy’s Complaint’
|ROTH
|Philosophy class suffix
|ISM
|Pincher
|KLEPTO
|Places for plugs
|DRAINS
|Plastic dispenser producer
|PEZ
|Poke around
|SNOOP
|Popeye’s boy
|SWEEP
|Port. is part of it
|EUR
|Prefix with business
|AGRI
|Prefix with caching
|GEO
|Proctor’s warning
|SHH
|Professional group with a van
|NEWSCREW
|Pulitzer-winning novelist Jennifer
|EGAN
|Push
|TOUT
|Pyrex glass marking
|PINTMEASURE
|Record again
|RETAPE
|Runs to
|COSTS
|Say quickly
|SPITOUT
|See 83-Across
|TEA
|Series of mistakes?
|GAGREEL
|Shapes of some Halloween cookies
|GHOSTS
|Singer Reed
|LOU
|Smirnoff Ice, e.g
|ALCOPOP
|Soft drink options
|COKES
|Something to build on
|LOT
|Students often take them out
|LOANS
|Style influenced by Cubism
|ARTDECO
|Suburb of Chicago
|OAKLAWN
|Superfund org
|EPA
|System used at Gallaudet Univ
|ASL
|The ‘K’ in Kmart
|KRESGE
|The clue for 127-Across, if this shell game weren’t a scam
|ATTACKWITHAPAW
|The clue for 128-Down, if this shell game weren’t a scam
|ARCTICEXPLORER
|The U.S., in Mexico
|ELNORTE
|They have long necks and round bodies
|LUTES
|They’re symbolized by slashes
|SPARES
|Tizzy
|SNIT
|Total jerks
|ASSES
|Typical Vanidades reader
|LATINA
|Underground locale
|LONDON
|Vacation spot
|RESORT
|Verb often said three times in a row
|NAG
|Verbal stumbles
|ERS
|Walks or runs, for short
|STAT
|Warm up for a bout, say
|SPAR
|Westernmost of the ABC Islands
|ARUBA
|When some bars close
|TWOAM
|With 13-Down, herbal brew
|CHAMOMILE
|With politesse
|NICELY
|Word before questions or advice
|ANY
|Work together
|COACT
|Worn-down pencil
|NUB