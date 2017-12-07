New York Times Crossword Answers December 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times December 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
___ Express (train from Delhi to Agra) TAJ
Latin lover’s word AMO
Kind of root in math NTH
Crime show sound effect GUNSHOT
Legally prohibit ENJOIN
Occurrences during half-moons NEAPS
Test TRY
Word before calling or learning HIGHER
Circumvent AVOID
Hypothetical settlement MOONBASE
Big bargains, maybe LOSSLEADERS
Challenge to ___ ADUEL
Hip-hop’s Salt-N-___ PEPA
Crack in the crust FAULT
Surprisingly, it just might work CRAZYIDEA
Octet in "The 12 Days of Christmas" MAIDS
Breathing problem APNEA
Jumps rarely attempted in women’s figure skating TRIPLEAXELS
Christmas song contraction TIS
Depress, with "out" BUM
Knowledge KEN
Rib TEASE
Made a faux pas ERRED
Common fund-raiser BAKESALE
Diva’s accessory BOA
Place where one is encouraged to swear? ALTAR
Ski slope sight GONDOLA
"How ya holdin’ up?" FEELOK
Perpetual period in Narnia in "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" WINTER
___ Stadium, home of the 49ers LEVIS
N.J. city on the Hudson FTLEE
Grow red, say RIPEN
___ party TOGA
Longtime news inits. UPI
Currency adopted after the Meiji Restoration YEN
___ chart ORG
Exploit USE
1, for 45ï¿½ TANGENT
Spotlight hog HAM
Circuit LAP
Radio component AMTUNER
1961 Literature Nobelist Andric IVO
Words of homage ODE
*First Supreme Court chief justice JOHNJAY
Bungles GOOFSUP
Conciliatory offering SOP
*It’s west of Okinawa CHINASEA
Johnny who sang on the duet "Too Much, Too Little, Too Late" MATHIS
Beverage that contains taurine REDBULL
Part of a stage APRON
Bluejacket TAR
Draft choice ALE
Still competing INIT
Show ___ BIZ
The Wildcats of the Big 12 Conference, informally KSTATE
Bank statement abbr. DEP
*Sort with a full schedule BUSYBEE
Essen article DER
Respectful greeting SALAAM
___ gun (sci-fi weapon) ION
Paraphernalia GEAR
Cougar prey ELK
Medication-regulating org. FDA
"I’ve seen ___" WORSE
Visa problem LATEFEE
Obeyed an order at the dentist’s RINSED
*Oil, jocularly TEXASTEA
Neighbor of Ky. IND
Generally OVERALL
*"I don’t care either way" UPTOYOU
Baseball great Hodges GIL
Sign of summer LEO
Kitchen tools PEELERS
Numbskull ASS
"Yikes!" EEK
Reachable INRANGE
