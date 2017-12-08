New York Times Crossword Answers December 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times December 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
15, 30 and 50 are common ones, in brief SPFS
Layer COAT
Reward for an accelerated course, in brief APCREDIT
Line on a 1040 TOTALINCOME
___ knight JEDI
San Jose-to-San Antonio dir. ESE
Figure that can describe a lot ACREAGE
Refrain syllables NANANA
What may be on the horizon? SPIRE
Cad HEEL
Alexander ___, pioneer and early head of New York’s subway system ORR
Mile-high player ROCKIE
Sign of availability TORENT
"You’re about to be photographed!" SMILE
"That ship has sailed" TOOLATE
Aspect of hydrodynamics WAVE
Weather THEELEMENTS
Tease RIB
Drs.’ order? AMA
C-Span focus: Abbr. GOVT
Language banned under Franco’s dictatorship CATALAN
Cameron of Hollywood DIAZ
Telephone, informally BUZZ
Social media post that refers to another user without directly mentioning that person SUBTWEET
Trouble ADO
Ranch moniker TEX
"What say, Josï¿½?" QUEPASA
Friendly French term of address MONAMI
Nelson ___, author of "The Man With the Golden Arm" ALGREN
Mimic PARROT
Kind of fever CABIN
Parts of a Frankenstein costume BOLTS
W.W.E. star John CENA
See 52-Down KEYS
Store with a three-syllable name in four letters IKEA
High-class TONY
Literally, "rule" RAJ
With 47-Down, some frequently misplaced items CAR
"Get outta here!" SCAT
Casual cutoffs JEANSHORTS
Law force, slangily POPO
Breakout entertainment? ESCAPEROOM
Truth we hold to be self-evident? FACT
Latest thing DERNIERCRI
Some low clouds STRATI
Tupper of Tupperware fame EARL
Orange-soda-loving character of 1990s Nickelodeon KEL
Big ’70s-’80s band inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 ELO
Start to go out WANE
Point in a kitchen TINE
Queen hit with the lyric "So don’t become some background noise" RADIOGAGA
Baker in a studio CHET
Comment from the smitten IMINLOVE
Kim ___-jung, recipient of the 2000 Nobel Peace Prize DAE
Subterranean hideout in comics BATCAVE
Tries to nip BITESAT
Sportsman whose #4 was retired OTT
Powerful sedative QUAALUDE
"We Need a Little Christmas" musical MAME
Frustrating thing to open PUZZLEBOX
___ slaw COLE
Female singer inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 BAEZ
Withdrawal fig. AMT
Director Lee ANG
News ___ (media giant) CORP
"I was right!" KNEWIT
Rodeo event BARRELRACE
Indie singer ___ Case NEKO
"That is …" IMEANTOSAY
Many a Generation Z member, now TEEN
Throwable weapons used by assassins NINJASTARS
Time at a hotel STAY
