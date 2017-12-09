New York Times Crossword Answers December 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times December 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Who wrote and sang "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life" ERICIDLE
Baby shower SONOGRAM
Some "Star Wars" figures ANDROIDS
Like Joan of Arc SAINTED
"Incoming!," e.g. ALERT
Volume measure SONE
Fantabulous FREAKINGAWESOME
Some Winter Olympians ICEDANCERS
Minute amount TAD
Ones whose work may have sticking points? TOREROS
Product with the old catchphrase "Mother, please, I’d rather do it myself!" ANACIN
Measure of ping resistance OCTANE
Considered SEENAS
Slugger’s stat RBIS
Duel measure PACES
Giggle TEHEE
Home away from home PIEDATERRE
Buster FELLA
Ones in the U.S., but not in Canada BILLS
One side of the border-straddling International Peace Garden MANITOBA
First chancellor of West Germany, 1949-63 ADENAUER
Suffer price gouging, e.g. PAYEXTRA
Avoided KEPTOFF
Ready to ship, say BOXEDUP
Townies LOCALS
One way to be caught INALIE
Simple kind of economy BARTER
Dating service success MATE
Stately home MANSE
First word of "Jabberwocky" TWAS
Channel changer? DAM
Spanish pronoun ESAS
In equally good shape ASFIT
Whence many paintings of Pueblo Indians TAOS
Longtime first name in gossip RONA
Poet who was a friend of Dalï¿½ LORCA
___ more ONCE
Desperate INDIRENEED
Speed RATE
Side dish at a Southern barbecue CORNBREAD
Nut whose name has multiple pronunciations PECAN
Catch phrase? IGOTIT
Figure skater Witt KATARINA
Spends time on-line? DRIES
Some Christmas decorations PINECONES
"Shane" star LADD
Canaries, e.g. FINCHES
Four characters in "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" EMS
"How Deep Is Your Love" group, 1977 BEEGEES
Site ___ (web page listing) MAP
Doctor of 1960s TV KILDARE
"___ bing!" BADA
Certain media constraints LIBELLAWS
"A rich man is nothing but a poor man with ___": W. C. Fields MONEY
Without putting in any effort ONAPLATE
Waters in Washington MAXINE
Links things? CARTS
Passing concern ESTATETAX
Cher, for one ALTO
Talked over, say DROWNEDOUT
Gladly, old-style LIEF
Former Red Sox slugger Tony ARMAS
___ Technologies, massively popular 2009 start-up UBER
Old-time worker SERF
1980s attorney general MEESE
Professional aide, for short PARA
