New York Times Crossword Answers February 10th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times February 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Seek refuge at FLEETO
Co-star of "Some Like It Hot" LEMMON
Ill feeling ANIMUS
Bout of feeling sorry for oneself PITYPARTY
Oscar-nominated actor who has written several humor pieces for The New Yorker JESSEEISENBERG
Tops ACMES
Certain barrier to entry MOAT
Completely ALL
It’s hardly a breath of fresh air SMOG
Practice for combat WARGAMES
Waiter outside a seafood restaurant, maybe ALLEYCAT
Doctor’s prescription BEDREST
"You said it!" ILLDRINKTOTHAT
"You said it!" WORD
Historic isle in the Tyrrhenian Sea ELBA
Top go-to FAVE
Librettist for Verdi’s "Otello" and "Falstaff" BOITO
After Tetris, the second-best-selling video game of all time MINECRAFT
Tended to, as a baby DIAPERED
Director’s cry that’s said with a pause ANDSCENE
Boors CADS
Run low on juice TIRE
"I’m telling you the truth" TRUSTME
Beehive, for one UPDO
"Beats me" NOIDEA
Fold, in a way DOGEAR
Skews SLANTS
Wardrobe item for which Obama claimed he was "unfairly maligned" JEANS
Actress ___ Rachel Wood EVAN
Radius, but not diameter BONE
Present NOW
Epiglottis, for one FLAP
Doc’s subscription JAMA
Navy enlistee, informally SWAB
Seducer of Josef in Kafka’s "The Trial" LENI
C.D.C. concern ECOLI
Like some plugs MALE
Let out EMIT
"You know so-and-so, too? How about that!" SMALLWORLD
Tony’s cousin EMMY
___ for life SET
One involved in job cuts? LOGGER
Alternatives to plugs TOUPEES
D.C.’s ___ Memorial, site next to West Potomac Park FDR
Assent for 61-Across AYE
Discounted ONSALE
Medieval entertainer BARD
Does some hosting, briefly MCS
Stat for David Ortiz RBI
Egg: Prefix OVI
Lamb, e.g. MEAT
"Sexiest job of the 21st century," per Harvard Business Review DATASCIENTIST
Wee TINY
Graze, for example EAT
Blood KIN
Far out RAD
Reverse UNDO
Concerns for sociologists TRENDS
Chin-___ UPS
"NewsHour" airer PBS
"Peanuts" alter ego JOECOOL
Leave the country? SECEDE
One might be made with a handshake BET
Europe’s Gulf of ___ RIGA
Comedian with the 2016 memoir "Born a Crime" TREVORNOAH
Mideast’s Gulf of ___ ADEN
Actress Suvari MENA
Planning to, informally GONNA
Coup FEAT
Sistine Chapel depiction EDEN
Enemy of ISIS, with "the" WEST
Ones whose assent is 26-Across TARS
VIDEO