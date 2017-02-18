New York Times Crossword Answers February 19th 2017

|Of poor quality, in modern slang
|JANKY
|Set apart
|ALONE
|College in Lewiston, Me.
|BATES
|Steep
|BREW
|Big movie theater chain
|AMC
|Miniature lobster lookalikes
|CRAWDADS
|Every
|EACH
|They may be put up before a fight
|DUKES
|President-___
|ELECT
|Starts of many emails
|HIS
|Burma’s first prime minister
|UNU
|Warm welcome at Waikiki
|LEI
|Exams for some H.S. students
|APTESTS
|Singer/guitarist ___ Ray Vaughan
|STEVIE
|Early wheels
|TRIKE
|Rousing
|WAKINGUP
|Unsolved crime
|OPENCASE
|Theater backdrop
|STAGESET
|Clamor
|RACKET
|Onetime MGM rival
|RKO
|Trite
|OLD
|Coming up
|ONTAP
|Canon rival
|NIKON
|Hardly ___
|EVER
|Fishing vessel
|DORY
|In the neighborhood
|AROUND
|Changing room?
|COCOON
|Go-betweens
|AGENTS
|Fine-tuning
|HONING
|Acrobatic
|AGILE
|Be overly sweet
|CLOY
|Hip-hop’s ___ Def
|MOS
|Cubbyhole
|NICHE
|Performing beneath one’s usual level
|NOTON
|Late times, in ads
|NITES
|Bigger than big
|EPIC
|The Bee Gees, for much of their career
|TRIO
|Ancient market
|AGORA
|Ruth’s 2,214
|RBIS
|Circular things that arrive in square boxes
|PIZZAS
|Lumberjacks
|AXMEN
|Narcotic
|OPIATE
|One carrying a torch?
|WELDER
|Ending with poly-
|ESTER
|Valhalla V.I.P.
|ODIN
|Certain vacuum tube
|DIODE
|"Actually, come to think of it …"
|OHWAIT
|Egg on
|GOAD
|Hiking group, with "the"?
|FED
|Greek city mentioned in the Acts of the Apostles
|BEREA
|Backs, anatomically
|DORSA
|With consequences
|ATAPRICE
|As much as possible
|TOTHEMAX
|Motor oil brand
|HAVOLINE
|"The Lord of the Rings" actor Billy
|BOYD
|Step up or down
|RUNG
|Relied (on)
|DEPENDED
|Theme for an annual city-magazine issue
|BESTOF
|The inside track
|LANEONE
|Narc’s org.
|DEA
|Arroyos
|WASHES
|Spanish kids
|NENES
|Cold War flier
|MIG
|Glow in the dark?
|EMBER
|"Say cheese!"
|SMILE
|Dressed to the nines, with "up"
|DUDED
|Goddess of peace
|IRENE
|Canon rival
|XEROX
|___ Major
|URSA
|Mother of Artemis
|LETO
|Farm call
|MOO
|Post-O.R. stop
|ICU
|Grp. of Senators
|NHL
|PC key
|ESC
|Bloblike "Star Wars" character
|JABBA
|Give over
|CEDE
|Great shakes?
|HULAS
|Low rolls
|TWOS
|Auto feature
|ALARM
|Julia of Hollywood
|RAUL
|Ham-handed
|INEPT
|Enthralled
|RAPT
|Office for decoding messages?
|NOTECRACKERSUITE
|The average size of its stores is 300,000 square feet
|IKEA
|Had more than an inkling
|KNEW
|"Rats!"
|AWHECK
|Bringing to mind
|EVOKING
|"Indubitably!"
|YES
|Anxious condition, briefly
|OCD
|What one might sit in at a Cheech & Chong movie?
|STONEDSILENCE
|"Puppy Love" singer, 1960
|ANKA
|Election Day affirmation
|IVOTED
|Oomph
|GAS
|Hauled (away)
|CARTED
|WikiLeaks associates
|HACKERS
|Inspiration
|MUSE
|Herder’s mantra?
|NOGOATSNOGLORY
|Virtual dog or cat, maybe
|NEOPET
|Glaciate
|ICEUP
|Fake news site, with "The"
|ONION
|Sign on a jar at a bar
|TIPS
|Mass. neighbor
|CONN
|In a pretentious manner
|ARTILY
|Series opener
|PARTI
|Fall behind
|OWE
|Quality control problem at Oscar Mayer?
|HOTDOGBONE
|Title of a book about Southern Reconstruction?
|DIXIECOPES
|Nav. rank
|ENS
|Word before or after nothing
|DOING
|Doohickeys
|GIZMOS
|Sword handle
|HILT
|They may be decorated for the holidays
|FIRS
|Sauce
|BOOZE
|Nickname for a Miami 12-time N.B.A. All-Star
|DWADE
|Goddess usually pictured with a helmet
|ATHENA
|Two sights in a yacht’s galley?
|BREADANDBOATER
|Prey for a heron or garter snake
|TOAD
|French pilgrimage site
|LOURDES
|Stranger
|EERIER
|Off-road transport, informally
|ATV
|___ Johnson, a.k.a. The Rock
|DWAYNE
|Sound heard by an exam proctor, say
|PSST
|Helpful things for killing time nowadays?
|PHONEANDGAMES
|Fraternity letter
|ETA
|Number of French kings named Charles
|DIX
|Catch’s partner
|RELEASE
|Prefix with therapy
|IMMUNO
|Draw
|LURE
|"Sign me up!"
|IMIN
|Pigeon trainer, at times?
|HOMINGBIRDFEEDER
|Crook, e.g.
|CANE
|Book of ___ (ancient Jewish text)
|ENOCH
|"Who ___?"
|ELSE
|Kind of pad
|STENO
|Past partners
|EXES
|1988 Olympics site
|SEOUL
|Studied
|READ
|Ancient manuscript
|CODEX