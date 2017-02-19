New York Times Crossword Answers February 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times February 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
"Mack the Knife" singer Bobby DARIN
Excruciating pain AGONY
Worked on an essay or novel WROTE
Scent picker-upper NOSE
Redeemers SAVIORS
Sign of an earthquake TREMOR
Be sick AIL
Defense alliance since 1949, for short NATO
Catherine of ___ ARAGON
Tibetan priests LAMAS
Seasonal thinning in the atmosphere over Antarctica OZONEHOLE
Only president to serve as both vice president and president without being elected to either office FORD
Card that just beats a deuce TREY
Printing mistakes ERRATA
Greek P’s RHOS
Dalton who played 007 TIMOTHY
___ and haws HEMS
Give in to gravity SAG
Iron and tin sources ORES
Saucy PERT
Deal (with) COPE
Last words? OBIT
Nut from Hawaii MACADAMIA
Vegas casino developer Steve WYNN
Bespectacled Disney dwarf DOC
Tourist destination in County Kerry, Ireland TRALEE
Roman goddess, protector of women and marriage JUNO
Jazz up ENLIVEN
Wedding figures BRIDES
Epic poem starting with the flight from Troy AENEID
Slanted ATILT
Sacred song PSALM
Soprano Fleming RENEE
Fund, as a university chair ENDOW
Tom Jones’s "___ a Lady" SHES
Only president to administer the oath of office to two other presidents TAFT
March Madness org. NCAA
Legal entities for partnerships: Abbr. LLCS
Inc., overseas LTD
Sunrise DAWN
Musial in the Baseball Hall of Fame STAN
High in the air ALOFT
Soil-related prefix AGRO
Diva’s solo ARIA
Stubble remover RAZOR
Only president to scale the Matterhorn ROOSEVELT
Love, to Lorenzo AMORE
Temporary INTERIM
Fine, thin cotton fabric ORGANDY
Bill ___, the Science Guy NYE
Cheer (for) ROOT
Women’s stockings HOSE
Only president whose grandfather was also president HARRISON
Move like a bunny HOP
Space streakers COMETS
Moms MAS
Had on WORE
Only president born outside the continental United States OBAMA
Bo or Checkers DOG
Only president to have 15 children TYLER
Photos, informally PICS
Make a quick note of, with "down" JOT
Writer Hemingway ERNEST
Airport pickup driver’s info ETA
Only president to be a lifelong bachelor BUCHANAN
Mend, as socks DARN
Cheerleader’s cheer YELL
Lead-in to historic PRE
Washington’s Union ___ STATION
TV ratings name NIELSEN
Former Afghan leader Karzai HAMID
Only president to be married in the White House CLEVELAND
Submit a tax return online EFILE
End in ___ (require overtime) ATIE
Marc Antony’s lover, informally CLEO
Sports figures? STATS
Building annex: Abbr. ADDN
Eurasian duck SMEW
