New York Times Crossword Answers February 22nd 2017

Clue
Solution
[OMG!] GASP
Not in use IDLE
Genre for the novelist Patricia Highsmith NOIR
Hordes ARMIES
What’s always good in Grenoble? BON
Publisher of the old All-True Detective Cases comic books AVON
Fail on a promise RENEGE
Portmanteau in 2016 world news BREXIT
Greyhound runner? BUS
Common bandage additive ANTISEPTIC
Told a tale LIED
Event at a convention center EXPO
Online market for crafts ETSY
Annual writing award OHENRY
Training montages, underdog victories, etc., in sports movies TROPES
Bump off DOIN
The Tigers of the S.E.C. LSU
6-3, 2-6, 7-6, e.g. MATCH
Nimble AGILE
Progress indicator, of a sort REPORTCARD
Wedding dinner speech, often TOAST
Gray area LIMBO
Camper’s tool FLINT
"For shame!" TSKTSK
Pinnacle PEAK
Engraver’s instrument STYLET
Board hiree, for short CEO
Geographical quintet OCEANS
Catch for a grizzly SALMON
Hits hard SMITES
Japanese noodles UDON
Demolish RAZE
See 62-Across EDEN
Spa treatment, informally PEDI
Bloke CHAP
Museum near Westminster Abbey TATE
Put away STOW
Rapper ___ Def MOS
Lepidopterist’s aid NET
Actress and former mixed martial arts champion Carano GINA
Provocative remark BARB
Seat at a hootenanny BALE
Go crazy for ADORE
Part of an order for eggs OVER
Operating system with many clones UNIX
… SLID SAID SAND SANE SINE NINE … SLIMTONONE
It may help you get up STEP
"… shall not ___ from the earth": Gettysburg Address PERISH
Call from a counter NEXT
Words often spoken with a hand on the Bible IDO
Visually assessed EYED
Show created by Lena Dunham GIRLS
Where Matt Damon was stranded in a 2015 film MARS
… DOTE DOLE DOLL DELL SELL … NOTETOSELF
Archaeologist’s estimate AGE
Many a chamber piece TRIO
Person at a desk PUPIL
What an insider might offer TIP
Impulse transmission point SYNAPSE
"You’ve said quite enough!," informally TMI
Something a cellphone can replace CLOCK
6-3, 2-6, 7-6 and others SETS
Part of many Arabic names IBN
… HERD HEAD HEAT SEAT STAT … HERETOSTAY
Macbeth, e.g. SCOT
Puccini title heroine TOSCA
Heidi of "Project Runway" KLUM
___ department REC
Growth in an underwater "forest" KELP
Things handed down by kings EDICTS
Man exiled from 55-Down ADAM
… OMEN OPEN OPED SPED SHED SHAD SHAM WHAM WHAT … AMENTOTHAT
Home (in on) ZERO
Lymph ___ NODE
"Sweet!," old-style NEATO
Wraps up ENDS
Fit of pique SNIT
Erupt SPEW
