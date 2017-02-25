New York Times Crossword Answers February 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times February 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Hellish SATANIC
Emailed, say WROTETO
Dunk IMMERSE
All things being equal? PARITY
Cross-outs and others EDITS
Impudence LIP
Linda ___, "Girl Reporter" series author ELLERBEE
Bodybuilder’s pose, e.g. FLEXION
Matchbox item TOYCAR
Satirist who said "If you were the only person left on the planet, I would have to attack you. That’s my job" SAHL
Trail mix ingredients CRAISINS
Hunting dog breed REDBONE
Shaped like Cheerios ANNULAR
Keeps the beat? PATROLS
High cost of leaving? ALIMONY
Sport similar to paintball AIRSOFT
Essence GIST
Seat in court BANC
Having a ring of truth CREDIBLE
Offer on Airbnb, say LEASEOUT
Taken to the cleaners SCAMMED
"Ya got me?" CAPISCE
Note in a Yelp business listing OPENNOW
Entree often served with a moist towelette BBQRIBS
Popular California winemaker ALMADEN
Boy Scout shelter PUPTENT
Is rankled by RESENTS
Applied, as face paint DAUBED
Stephen King’s first novel CARRIE
Had the know-how COULD
Slipped one by, in a way ACED
Primary color in italiano BLU
Reject someone, in a way SWIPELEFT
Reject SCRAP
Mammal that jumps vertically when startled ARMADILLO
Kind of seating ARENA
Sociopathic role for Alain Delon (1960), Matt Damon (1999) and John Malkovich (2002) TOMRIPLEY
Went without HADNT
Face-planted ATEIT
Vegas hotel with a name from English legend EXCALIBUR
"Cheese and rice!" NERTS
1,000 baisa RIAL
Without having a second to lose? SOLO
Wee, informally ITSY
Present from the start ABORIGINAL
Iowa college COE
First Indochina War’s Battle of Dien ___ Phu BIEN
Ones taking a lode off? MINERS
Worry CARE
Streak breaker, maybe LOSS
Puts down SCORNS
Corrupt, in British slang BENT
Car ad letters APR
Giovanni da Verrazano discovery of 1524 CAPECODBAY
"Get a ___!" CLUE
Made like APED
Users’ resources FAQS
Stays out all night? CAMPS
Like dollhouse furnishings MINIATURE
Keynote, e.g. ORATE
Former employer of Keith Olbermann MSNBC
Number of bacteria living on a surface that has not been sterilized BIOBURDEN
___ des Beaux-Arts ECOLE
Bubbling over EBULLIENT
Aglisten, in a way DEWED
60s sorts DSTUDENTS
