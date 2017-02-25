New York Times Crossword Answers February 26th 2017

|Weapon usually fired between a 45ï¿½ and 90ï¿½ angle
|MORTAR
|Ducked
|AVOIDED
|Go wherever
|MEANDER
|With 41-Down, first tennis player to win two Olympic singles gold medals
|ANDY
|Potent sushi bar cocktail
|SAKEBOMB
|Dependent on chance
|ALEATORY
|Against the jet stream
|WEST
|French region around Strasbourg
|ALSACE
|Tray of brownies, e.g.
|BATCH
|Philosopher who said "The people never give up their liberties but under some delusion"
|BURKE
|Christian school in Okla.
|ORU
|Skin art, informally
|TAT
|Character resembling a hat
|CARET
|Drawer, say
|ARTIST
|Flower named for a Swedish botanist
|DAHLIA
|All done up, as hair
|STYLED
|Den mother
|VIXEN
|Like original Buddy Holly and the Crickets recordings
|MONO
|Turned
|BAD
|Detergent brand with a fabric in its name
|WOOLITE
|Gets back on base
|TAGSUP
|"And that’s it!"
|TADA
|Abbr. on a pay stub
|FICA
|God: It.
|DIO
|Thoughtful
|PENSIVE
|So-ugly-it’s-cute pooch
|PUG
|See 4-Down
|MURRAY
|One-named singer once married to Xavier Cugat
|CHARO
|Letter feature
|SERIF
|Take back, in a way
|REPO
|CD or DVD follower
|ROM
|"___ is life"
|SUCH
|"We’re on!"
|ITSAGO
|Muslim official
|SHERIF
|I, personally
|MYSELF
|E-business
|DOTCOM
|By voice
|ORALLY
|One side in a pool game
|SOLIDS
|Subject of a tinfoil hat theory
|UFO
|Peak physical condition
|TOPFORM
|Veer
|SWERVE
|Put up stakes
|BET
|Stop seeing each other
|ENDIT
|Box on a mall map
|STORE
|Former tribe in western New York
|ERIE
|Singer Simone
|NINA
|@@@
|ATS
|Less stormy
|GENTLER
|Sea creatures with remarkably high I.Q.s
|OCTOPI
|Turn-___ (thrills)
|ONS
|Congo red and gentian violet
|DYES
|San ___, Argentina
|LUIS
|Volt/ampere
|OHM
|High-waisted, shamelessly unfashionable garment
|MOMJEANS
|Chief concern
|PRIORITY
|Way overcooked
|CHARRED
|4:00 p.m., maybe
|TEATIME
|Made a declaration
|SAIDSO
|Set adrift
|UNMOOR
|V.I.P.
|BIGWIG
|Instrument for Louis Armstrong
|CORNET
|Doctors’ orders
|TESTS
|National Aviation Hall of Fame city
|DAYTON
|Macho
|MANLY
|NASA’s ___ Research Center
|AMES
|Comedy
|HUMOR
|Crown insets
|OPALS
|Letters on some lotion
|SPF
|It’s a deal
|SWAP
|Unbeatable
|AONE
|Net letters
|WWW
|"Well, look at that!"
|OHO
|Word before "Ooh, didn’t mean to make you cry" in Queen’s "Bohemian Rhapsody"
|MAMA
|Maxim
|SAW
|Brother with a cross
|ABBOT
|Unfaithful sorts
|CADS
|Roasting place
|OVEN
|Land between hills, poetically
|VALE
|___ Palmer ("Twin Peaks" victim)
|LAURA
|Jacobin revolutionary who was stabbed in a bathtub
|MARAT
|They’re pumped to compete in a race
|ROADBIKES
|Fashionable enough for a runway model?
|STRUTWORTHY
|Assault involving a hatchet?
|TINYAXEATTACK
|Broadway’s Eugene ___ Theater
|ONEILL
|Throw in
|ADD
|___ relief
|DEBT
|Post-run feeling
|ACHE
|1982 Dustin Hoffman film
|TOOTSIE
|Place for a sponge
|REEF
|Annoying sort
|NOODGE
|Bro
|PAL
|Little bit
|TAD
|Coffee brewing style
|DRIP
|Some scans, for short
|MRIS
|Lifesaving team
|MEDICS
|"Stop insisting Ra doesn’t exist!"?
|CURBYOURSUNATHEISM
|Pill bottle info
|DOSAGE
|Really comes down
|POURS
|A bit crude
|EARTHY
|Andean gold
|ORO
|Places
|PUTS
|Fast-food sandwich not available in Muslim countries
|MCRIB
|Goes up
|RISES
|Stories from bankruptcy court?
|TALESOFOWE
|Be too broke to take the bus?
|HAVENOFARE
|Country singer Black
|CLINT
|Grammy category
|OPERA
|Beast in rare "sightings"
|YETI
|Poet/musician ___ Scott-Heron
|GIL
|One who can’t learn new tricks, they say
|OLDDOG
|___-Lay
|FRITO
|Doze
|NODOFF
|"The king really wants to be around people right now"?
|MYSIRELOVESCOMPANY
|Professor’s goal, one day
|TENURE
|Marvel role for Chris Hemsworth
|THOR
|Yazidis, e.g.
|SECT
|Go in (for)
|SUB
|Actor Curry
|TIM
|Go all in
|COMMIT
|What many 100-Across do in the spring
|SHED
|See 98-Across
|ANIMALS
|Certain earring
|HOOP
|Trader ___
|JOES
|Baseball league for the Salt Lake Bees
|AAA
|"Yeah, let’s do it!"
|IMGAME
|Celebration after a coup?
|UPRISERSPARTY
|Negative Nancy?
|DOWNERWOMAN
|Words before a punch line
|WAITFORIT
|Muddies
|SOILS
|2% alternative
|WHOLE
|Moving line on a tree trunk
|ANTS
|Orange-and-white Pixar title character
|NEMO
|Wild revelry
|ORGY
|So, so awful, with "the"
|WORST
|Rapper with the most-viewed YouTube video of all time
|PSY
|P.M. after Churchill
|EDEN