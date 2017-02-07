New York Times Crossword Answers February 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times February 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Animal hide PELT
Bird-related AVIAN
"See ya" PEACE
Pointy stone used in early Native American weaponry ARROWHEAD
TV news deliverer ANCHOR
Hold together COHERE
Shake one’s booty TWERK
"Masterpiece Theatre" network PBS
In a relaxed rhythm, musically RUBATO
Twisted humor IRONY
Heart of the matter MEAT
Prominent Dumbo features EARS
1993 football movie starring Sean Astin RUDY
World Cup sport SOCCER
Asian river whose name is one letter away from an Ivy League college YALU
Site of the first-in-the-nation caucuses IOWA
"The Grapes of Wrath" surname JOAD
Central points LOCI
Cookie that’s often pulled apart OREO
"That’s a ___!" WRAP
David ___, philosopher influenced by Locke HUME
Grander than grand EPIC
Four-term prez FDR
2014 Super Bowl performer BRUNOMARS
Secular LAIC
So done with SICKOF
Teri who played Phoebe’s mother on "Friends" GARR
Scorcher HOTONE
Inflame with love ENAMOR
Charges for some Madison Avenue firms ADFEES
Track-and-field event RELAY
Bedside buzzer ALARM
Condom material LATEX
A cat is said to have nine of them LIVES
"Ergo …" THUS
Blemish WART
First place where Napoleon was exiled ELBA
Warning initials above an Internet link NSFW
Interest rate setter, with "the" FED
Bear whose bed was too hard for Goldilocks PAPA
With 15-Across, "Don’t delay!" ACT
First coat for a painter PRIMER
At any point in history EVER
See 5-Across NOW
Chest of drawers BUREAU
Repeated word before "pants on fire" LIAR
Queen’s place CHESSBOARD
Mexican dish served in a shell TACO
Villain’s vanquisher HERO
On edge ANTSY
Queens’ place NEWYORKCITY
Loser to the tortoise, in fable HARE
Lovey-dovey sound COO
"Let’s Get Loud" singer, affectionately JLO
People often caution against reinventing it WHEEL
"The ___, the Proud, the Marines" FEW
Oafish sort BOOR
Queens’ place RUPAULSDRAGRACE
In AMID
Broadcast AIR
Broadcast part AUDIO
Muscle toned from push-ups, informally PEC
Comic strip sound from a drunkard HIC
Make bread EARN
With 57-Across, Queen’s place ROCKANDROLL
Many a Donald Trump announcement TWEET
Snowman in "Frozen" OLAF
Common street name MAIN
See 47-Across HALLOFFAME
Off-roaders, for short ATVS
Debonair URBANE
Fish eggs ROE
Place divers explore REEF
Hung around STAYED
Title for two Clue characters MRS
Annual Austin festival, for short SXSW
VIDEO