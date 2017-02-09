New York Times Crossword Answers February 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times February 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Neighbor of a Yemeni OMANI
56-Down, across the 15-Down HIRES
Numbers class, in England MATHS
41-Down, across the 15-Down QUEUEING
Suffix with form ULA
Comedian Aziz ANSARI
Drive a getaway car for, say ABET
52-Down, across the 15-Down FRIES
Surfer’s tether LEGROPE
35-Down, across the 15-Down EXHAUSTED
Film director Martin RITT
Ocular malady STYE
"Pond" ATLANTICOCEAN
Designer Gernreich RUDI
"Rumor has it …" IHEAR
Early strings VIOLS
Male duck DRAKE
Crowning point ACME
What a load might land with THUD
Common clown name BOBO
Triumphant boast IWON
10-Down, across the 15-Down KNACKERED
Bona fide VALID
4-Down, across the 15-Down LININGUP
Phrase differently, as a question REFRAME
Like the BBC’s headquarters, architecturally DECO
Prospects VISTAS
8-Down, across the 15-Down CHIPS
Take down a peg ABASE
2-Down, across the 15-Down RENTS
Avoid having an arranged marriage, maybe ELOPE
Honeybunch DEAR
Caesarean rebuke ETTU
Past the regulation period, informally INOT
One, to Juan UNO
Bit of resistance OHM
Where or why, in Latin QUA
Pats, e.g., before 1970 AFLERS
Nowhere to be found, informally MIA
Radius neighbor ULNA
Subject of a notable 2016 referendum BREXIT
"The only serious thing in the world," per Oscar Wilde ART
Manhattan’s ___ Village EAST
Mercury, on the periodic table EIGHTY
Biography subtitled "The Invention of India" NEHRU
Able but unwilling to read ALITERATE
It’s debatable ISSUE
Stadium cry RAH
Trifling amount SOU
Perceived intuitively DIVINED
Exam that takes 2 hrs. and 45 mins. PSAT
It has a top and a bottom with nothing in between BIKINI
Damage the reputation of TAR
Do monumental work? ETCH
Trounce, informally OWN
Get seen by, like, everyone GOVIRAL
Bird whose wings are used as stabilizers, not for flying EMU
Old English Christmas meat BOAR
France’s ___ du Bourget LAC
Joshed KIDDED
Back in the day ONCE
Ljubljana resident SLOVENE
Fast-food inits. KFC
"Vous ï¿½tes ___" ICI
Words of compassion ICARE
Buckskins DEERHIDES
1953 prize for Churchill NOBEL
Ride to the World Trade Center ETRAIN
Give ___ (yank) ATUG
It ends in diciembre ANO
At original speed, musically ATEMPO
When repeated, Mork’s sign-off NANU
Motor oil brand STP
Like New York City drivers, in popular belief RUDEST
Soak (up) SOP
Oxford-to-London dir. ESE
VIDEO