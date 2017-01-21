New York Times Crossword Answers January 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times January 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Camp classic KUMBAYA
Words of understanding ISEENOW
They result in very fast response times CATLIKEREFLEXES
"Superhits of the Superstars" label KTEL
Reaction from a tough crowd BOO
Seller of TV and magazine spots, informally ADREP
Knocked senseless LAIDOUT
Oration location LYCEUM
Partner of 50-Across SWISS
College just north of New York City IONA
Squirt TOT
"Nice going, jerk!" IHOPEYOUREHAPPY
"Far less than that" NOTEVEN
Longhorns’ rivals SOONERS
Blocks, e.g. STAT
Common beach policy NOPETS
Works of a lifetime OEUVRE
Imported wheels? BRIE
Xmas, for Jimmy Buffett BDAY
First name in infamy IDI
It may be labeled "XXX" ALE
Install, as software before shipping PRELOAD
Software event RELEASE
Sorry LAME
2013 World Series M.V.P., to fans BIGPAPI
French motto part EGALITE
Restaurant with a "playful" name DOMINOS
"How ya holdin’ up?" FEELOK
United base OHARE
"Dumb and Dumber" drive destination ASPEN
Looped in, in a way CCED
Midnight, e.g. BLUE
Seat of Missouri’s Douglas County AVA
Appropriate answer for this clue END
Popular playground pastime KICKBALL
Pacific demonstrations SITINS
News source with a "For the Record" feature USATODAY
"Oh yeah!" WOOHOO
Remarkably rapid METEORIC
Overall INTOTO
Producer of boxing rings BELL
City in Central Macedonia EDESSA
Permanent marker PEN
Violinist Kavafian ANI
Looks down POUTS
Actress Campbell NEVE
"Dear ___" ("Double Fantasy" song) YOKO
Actress Thurman UMA
Charles who starred in the 1938 drama "Algiers" BOYER
Slightly AWEEBIT
Prized game fish TARPONS
He played Ant-Man in 2015’s "Ant-Man" RUDD
Place LIEU
Come out on top PREVAIL
Betraying extreme embarrassment BEETRED
Prepare, as some Mexican food REFRY
Movie-archiving org. AFI
Bulbous perennial SEGO
Women’s issue? ELLE
Series finale OMEGA
Partner of 9-Down HAM
Downwind LEE
What small cranes may produce CHEEPS
Tourist haven with the capital Denpasar BALI
Home to the Zapotec people OAXACA
Politician’s accessory LAPELPIN
Letter closing ASEVER
Share confidences with OPENUPTO
He wrote "Lust’s passion will be served; it demands, it militates, it tyrannizes" DESADE
Warm, inviting facial feature KINDEYES
VIDEO