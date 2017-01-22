New York Times Crossword Answers January 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times January 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Macy’s Thanksgiving event PARADE
Eye-related OCULAR
Like a live radio announcer ONMIKE
Aware of, in cool-cat slang HEPTO
Cow sound MOO
Fly swatter sound WHAP
Passage in a plane AISLE
Red Monopoly purchases HOTELS
Described, as something in the past TOLDOF
"So THAT’s the story here!" AHA
Carb-heavy buffet area PASTABAR
Kindle or Nook EREADER
Some pudgy, middle-aged physiques, informally DADBODS
Corkscrew-shaped noodles ROTINI
Commotion ADO
Asia’s ___ Sea ARAL
Off to the ___ (starting strong) RACES
Coll. entrance exam ACT
Actor Hawke of "Boyhood" ETHAN
What it takes to tango TWO
Hang, Wild West-style STRINGUP
Alert to squad cars, for short APB
Big name in potato chips LAYS
All thumbs KLUTZY
Wrong for the role MISCAST
"Go ahead, shoot!" ASKAWAY
Long-necked waders EGRETS
Language in Vientiane LAO
"Your work is wonderful" IMAFAN
Airing after midnight, say ONLATE
Little shaver, to a Scot WEELAD
’50s Ford flops EDSELS
Clear the blackboard ERASE
Many a John Wayne film, informally OATER
Takes a chair SITS
"Evil Woman" rock grp. ELO
"Balderdash!" ROT
"Winnie-the-___" POOH
"Kisses, dahling!" MWAH
Recorded on a cassette TAPED
Something cleared up by Clearasil ACNE
Akron’s home OHIO
To whom Butler said "Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn" OHARA
Slow-cooked beef entree RUMPROAST
Used a light beam on in surgery LASED
Samuel of the Supreme Court ALITO
"How do you ___?" (court query) PLEAD
Indenting key TAB
Indian tribe that lent its name to two states DAKOTA
Fabled city of wealth sought by conquistadors ELDORADO
Before, to Byron ERE
401(k) relative IRA
Versatile piece of furniture SOFABED
Put into law ENACT
Detroit factory output CARS
One with a leg up in the circus business? STILTWALKER
Trig or calc MATH
October birthstones OPALS
Tel Aviv native ISRAELI
Sch. run by the Latter-day Saints BYU
Have bills OWE
Gambling scam SKINGAME
High on pot STONED
Bottle alternative CAN
Laughs loudly ROARS
Big name in retail jewelry ZALES
"Shucks, you shouldn’t have!" AWGEE
What the starts of 17-, 26-, 35- and 50-Across are FAIRYTALE
___ Ste. Marie, Mich. SAULT
Regarding ASTO
List-ending abbr. ETAL
Writers’ wrongs? TYPOS
Container for eggs NEST
Cincinnati team REDS
VIDEO