New York Times Crossword Answers January 29th 2017

Clue
Solution
Like houseplants POTTED
Wiggle room LEEWAY
Light show AURORA
The "Y" of Y.S.L. YVES
Once, at one time ERST
Behind REAR
Campaign expense TVSPOT
Wine barrel descriptor OAKEN
Linc’s portrayer in 1999’s "The Mod Squad" OMAREPPS
One may get smashed LOB
Chest-thumping BOASTING
"Up" voice actor ASNER
Changed, as voting districts REDREW
Artist who said "I don’t do drugs. I am drugs" DALI
Speed skater Heiden ERIC
Entr’___ ACTE
Delivery instructions? LAMAZE
Infers from data EDUCES
Feel bitter about RESENT
"I think," in texts IMO
Neckline shape VEE
Word shortened to its last letter in texts YOU
Holiday air NOEL
Tabloid issue LIBEL
Total SUMTO
Citi rival, informally BOFA
Neuwirth of "Frasier" BEBE
Some SAT takers: Abbr. SRS
Tease KID
Item by many a reception desk FERN
Super Fro-Yo seller TCBY
"Hava Nagila" dance HORA
Hotel bill add-ons ROOMTAXES
Right on a map EAST
From square one ANEW
Marked by futility VAIN
Jane Rochester, nee ___ EYRE
"O.K. by me" IDONTMIND
Blow off steam VENT
Matchmaker of myth EROS
Suffix with acetyl ENE
Printer paper size: Abbr. LTR
BTW FYI
Famed Broadway restaurateur SARDI
Ruhr industrial city ESSEN
Butcher’s discards OFFAL
How great minds are said to think ALIKE
Worried FRETFUL
Laser ___ TAG
Maui memento LEI
"O.K. by me" ITSFINE
Word after snake or sound BITE
Container that may have a sharpener CRAYONBOX
Superman, at other times KENT
Starting on ASOF
Like the sign of the fish CHRISTIAN
Marijuana, in modern slang ENDO
"___ cheese!" SAY
Composer Max who was called "the father of film music" STEINER
Young swans CYGNETS
Part of a tour GIG
Basis of some discrimination AGE
"Lawrence of Arabia" star OTOOLE
Maniacs FIENDS
City that’s home to the Firestone Country Club AKRON
Divider in the Bible? MOSES
Venetian blind parts SLATS
Bottom of an LP SIDEB
"Twister" actress Gertz JAMI
Some AFEW
Intimate garment, for short CAMI
Bit of progress DENT
Company with a noted catalog IKEA
Dull color, in Dï¿½sseldorf GRAU
Word on a towel HERS
Shade TINT
One side of a 69-Across showdown PLAYER
Strip of buttons TOOLBAR
Other side of the showdown DEALER
Collective works OEUVRE
"Get lost!" VAMOOSE
Pinball wizard’s hangout ARCADE
Mother ___ TERESA
Entertainment on a Jamaican cruise, perhaps SKABAND
Kind of paper or test LITMUS
Lieutenant, informally TWOSTRIPER
It’s unreturnable SERVICEACE
Musicianship EAR
Green plant? MONEYTREE
Path to enlightenment ZEN
Cannon in movies DYAN
Developer’s purchase LOT
Samoan staple POI
Bullets legend Unseld WES
Top-shelf BEST
Sushi restaurant wrap? OBI
Moxie SPUNK
X-File subject UFO
Fairy tale family THREEBEARS
Celebratory request GIVEMEFIVE
"Great!" COOLBEANS
One doesn’t hold stock for long DAYTRADER
"My man" BRO
"What ___?" ELSE
Storied workshop worker ELF
Sand wedge, e.g. IRON
Sean Lennon’s mother ONO
Thanksgiving dish YAMS
Game depicted in the circled squares TWENTYONE
Carpenters with small jobs? ANTS
Last mustachioed president TAFT
See 125-Across SERIF
Easy-breezy tune LILT
Place where taps may be heard BARRACKS
Skype alternative FACETIME
Amount of separation, in a party game SIXDEGREES
Investment seminar catchphrase CASHISKING
Lost big ATEIT
Big retailer in women’s fashion ANNTAYLOR
Upscale bag brand FENDI
"Damn right!" YES
Indy 500 winner A. J. FOYT
Silly Putty holder EGG
Standard poodle name FIFI
Hound DOG
Digital camera mode AUTO
Countenances MIENS
Confession subjects SINS
"The Call of the Wild" author JACKLONDON
March Madness stage ELITEEIGHT
In the distance AFAR
Having a lot to lose, maybe OBESE
"___ Care of Business" (1974 Bachman-Turner Overdrive hit) TAKIN
Eins zwei DREI
Message with a subject line MEMO
Unlikely partygoer LONER
Lieu STEAD
Bring in EARN
1-Across’s cry IWIN
Tel. no. add-ons EXTS
With 76-Across, like Arial and Helvetica SANS
14-Across’s result BUST
