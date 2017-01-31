New York Times Crossword Answers January 31st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times January 31st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Help at the entrance to a mall MAP
Aladdin’s monkey ABU
Courage in battle GALLANTRY
Basketball Hall-of-Famer Dan ISSEL
Plush fabric CHENILLE
Eyebrow’s shape, roughly ARC
Criticize severely ROAST
Skillful ADROIT
Peanut, for one LEGUME
One of the A’s in N.A.A.C.P.: Abbr. ASSN
Roomie COHAB
Woman who sings "Burn" in "Hamilton" ELIZA
Affix again, as a badge REPIN
Word before air, fire or water OPEN
Tolerated STOOD
Hearty drink QUAFF
Willing to do UPFOR
Everyone, in Dixie YALL
Give a lickin’ TAN
"___ your lip!" ZIP
First winner of horse racing’s Triple Crown, 1919 SIRBARTON
Disguised, briefly INCOG
Staring AGAZE
Item that might be fervently wanted by a prisoner KEY
Start of an idea GERM
President after Grant HAYES
Encroach on someone’s land TRESPASS
"The Simpsons" bus driver OTTO
"That’s a fine ___ of fish!" KETTLE
Devon cathedral city EXETER
Rod Stewart’s "Maggie May," e.g. BSIDE
Had title to OWNED
Work on a loom WEAVE
Hawk’s hook TALON
Maki, temaki or uramaki SUSHI
Black, in poetry EBON
Prefix with planet EXO
"Now ___ seen it all!" IVE
Just-minted NEW
Pulling a rabbit out of a hat, e.g. MAGIC
Kazakhstan’s ___ Sea ARAL
Computer company with the slogan "Explore beyond limits" ACER
Embarrass ABASH
Was a passenger RODE
It’s always getting stepped on SOLE
Sign of life PULSE
*Vessel with a large hold CARGOSHIP
Camera part LENS
"Seinfeld" stock character? SOUPNAZI
*What a family spends together at the dinner table QUALITYTIME
Competitor of Secret BAN
Predecessor of the CW UPN
Mauna ___ LOA
Scout’s shelter TENT
Back on a boat AFT
Hilarity, in Internet-speak LOLZ
One side of the Pacific ASIA
*Branches in a storm? FORKEDLIGHTNING
6’11" Channing of the N.B.A. FRYE
Partridge’s tree, in a Christmas song PEAR
Color TV pioneer RCA
Put together, as a team YOKE
Ham on ___ RYE
Singer Scaggs with the 1976 hit "Lowdown" BOZ
Front of a boat BOW
*Its arrival may be signaled by a ding TEXTMESSAGE
So-called "house wine of the South" SWEETTEA
What you might use when you say "Giddyup!" SPUR
Words that can follow the ends of the answers to the starred clues INABOTTLE
Sean who played Mikey in "The Goonies" ASTIN
Band with the hit "Whip It" DEVO
Pope who excommunicated Martin Luther LEOX
Elbow, maybe SHOVE
Garden of ___ EDEN
Puzzlemaker Rubik ERNO
Strength SINEW
