New York Times Crossword Answers July 10th 2017

Clue
Solution
Accumulates AMASSES
"South Pacific" show tune BALIHAI
Fuel-efficient vehicles ECOCARS
"___ the season …" TIS
"___-la-la!" OOH
Bring together UNITE
High, wispy clouds CIRRI
Critics who can’t be pleased HATERS
Kitten : cat :: ___ : dog PUP
"Oh darn, I give up!" SCREWIT
Ljubljana resident SLOVENE
Used a stun gun on TASERED
Poet/illustrator Silverstein SHEL
God of love AMOR
Joel Coen’s filmmaking brother ETHAN
Coquette MINX
British wastelands MOORS
Killer whales ORCAS
Bridge declaration when not bidding IPASS
Partner of Snap and Crackle POP
Gives off, as light EMITS
Skilled ADEPT
Going ___ (fighting) ATIT
Pete with seven Wimbledon championships SAMPRAS
Paper-folding craft ORIGAMI
Put on one’s seat belt STRAPIN
"Let me reiterate …" ASISAID
Finer in quality CHOICER
Defeater of Nixon in 1960 KENNEDY
Disputed island in the China Sea TAIWAN
Incessantly complain CARP
Witch CRONE
Shiver-inducing EERIE
Ticked (off) TEED
"For shame!" TSK
Inc., in England LTD
Period on Venus that’s longer than a year on Venus (!) DAY
Emancipation Proclamation prez ABE
One of the senses TOUCH
Sound from a would-be test cheater PSST
Apple computers MACS
Ancient land in Asia Minor IONIA
The Bruins of the N.C.A.A. UCLA
Colorful top often worn with a lei ALOHASHIRT
___ and cons PROS
"Attack, Bowser!" SICEM
Part of a grove TREE
Night of anticipation EVE
Tel Aviv skyscraper that was the first to be built in the Mideast SHALOMMEIRTOWER
___-splitting (really loud) EAR
___ de Janeiro RIO
Holy sanctuary SHRINE
"Absolutely, amigo!" SISI
Yep’s opposite NOPE
Played a part ACTED
Long, tranquil period ushered in by the emperor Augustus PAXROMANA
"That’s a shame" SOSAD
Roasting rod SPIT
Fire, as from a job SACK
Kit that may include colored pencils and a stencil ARTSET
___-tac-toe TIC
"That’s all ___ wrote" SHE
Orbiter from 1986 to 2001 MIRSPACESTATION
Links org. PGA
Grow weary TIRE
Sticky secretion RESIN
Paying close attention RAPT
Ancient dream of humanity that’s hinted at by the starts of 17-, 24-, 37- and 53-Across (in Hawaiian, Hebrew, Latin and Russian, respectively) WORLDPEACE
"Lucky Jim" author Kingsley AMIS
California’s Santa ___ Derby ANITA
Went kaput DIED
Where dirty dishes pile up SINK
Impoverished NEEDY
Help with the dishwashing, say DRY
